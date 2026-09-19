IIT-Bombay: Students Demand Inquiry After Second-Year Student Dies By Suicide

Protests continued at IIT-Bombay after a second-year student died by suicide, with students demanding accountability, mental-health measures and an independent inquiry.
The student’s parents alleged caste-based discrimination and “institutional torture”, while IIT-Bombay said no disciplinary action had been initiated after an examination-related incident.
Students have sought an inquiry into four recent student suicides, faculty mental-health sensitisation and stronger wellness services as Powai police investigate the death.
Protests continued at the IIT-Bombay campus on Saturday following the death by suicide of a second-year student, with students demanding accountability, stronger mental health support and an independent inquiry into recent student suicides at the institute.
Several students continued their demonstration through the night, while fresh protests were held on Saturday morning. The student’s parents, who are from Yavatmal, also reached the campus and alleged that their son was subjected to caste-based discrimination and “institutional torture”. They sought a CID inquiry and action against officials they held responsible for his death.
Students said they would continue the protest until they saw “substantial action”. A candlelight march is also planned on the campus later in the day.
Student Died After Exam Incident
The student had allegedly been caught with a mobile phone during an examination on Friday. Students claimed he was threatened with suspension following the incident.
IIT-Bombay, however, said no disciplinary action had been initiated against him. In a statement issued on Friday night, the institute said the matter was discussed with the student by the instructor and head of the department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not affect his academic career.
The institute postponed the mid-semester examination scheduled for Saturday following the death.
Powai police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
According to reports, IIT-Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare interacted with students at the convocation hall in the early hours of Saturday. Students nevertheless continued their protest near the main gate.
Students Seek Independent Probe, Mental Health Measures
During the protests, students demanded the resignation of the director, dean of student affairs and the examination invigilator who was on duty in the student’s class.
They also called for an institutional task force to address the incident and sought an independent inquiry into the last four student suicides at IIT-Bombay, with the findings made public.
Students further demanded compulsory mental-health sensitisation workshops for faculty members and measures to improve the accessibility and functioning of the institute’s wellness centres.
The student’s parents have alleged casteism and institutional pressure in connection with his death, while IIT-Bombay has said that no disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him following the examination incident. The circumstances leading to the death are under investigation.