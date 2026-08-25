CJP Flags ‘Structural Problem’ In IITs After Student Deaths

CJP has supported IIT Delhi student protests and flagged rising suicides as a structural issue in IITs.
The organisation cited 65 student suicides across IITs in five years and demanded immediate reforms.
Protesters have sought accountability, an independent probe and stronger mental health support systems.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has backed the ongoing protests by students at IIT Delhi following the death of a postgraduate student, saying the increasing number of suicides at Indian Institutes of Technology points to a "clear structural problem."
“It is extremely shocking that IITD has witnessed 8 suicides in last 3 years. And overall IITs have had 65 suicides in last 5 years. There is a clear structural problem in our IITs which warrants immediate attention,” CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said.
The statement came after a 31-year-old MSc Physics student allegedly died by suicide on Saturday after jumping from the sixth floor of IIT Delhi’s Lecture Hall Complex. The institute confirmed the incident in a statement issued on August 22.
CJP Questions Institutional Support
Ranka said the student was reportedly dealing with mental health challenges following the death of his father and alleged that the institute failed to provide adequate assistance.
“But the Institute seems to have failed to provide the requisite support, including his hostel accommodation and appropriate counseling,” Ranka wrote on X.
He added that the CJP stood in solidarity with the protesting students and the family of the deceased, while calling for greater attention to student welfare mechanisms at premier educational institutions.
Students Demand Accountability
Students protesting on campus have sought the resignation of the Dean and Associate Deans for Student Welfare (ADSW) and Hostel Management (ADHM) under the Student Affairs Office, along with the Head of the Department of Physics.
They have also demanded an independent inquiry into circumstances they believe may have contributed to the student’s distress, including issues related to academic project approvals, accommodation difficulties and the availability of institutional support.
In a letter submitted to the administration, students alleged that the handling of the student’s case by the Student Affairs Office involved “moral profiling”, which they claimed affected his access to campus resources and opportunities.
The protesters said any officials found responsible for lapses should face accountability.
Classes Suspended During Protest
Students had called for a suspension of classes across the campus, including activities at the Lecture Hall Complex, arguing that academic schedules should not continue without addressing the circumstances surrounding the death.
The Deputy Registrar later informed students and faculty that all classes scheduled for August 24 had been cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”.
The students said the institute needed to “PAUSE” and engage with their concerns before returning to regular academic activities.
Questions Over Mental Health Framework
The protesters have also sought greater clarity on IIT Delhi’s mental health support system, including the responsibilities of the Student Counselling Services, Associate Dean Student Welfare, Dean of Student Affairs and the Director.
They have asked the administration to explain how decisions related to accommodation, academic opportunities and other student services are handled when individuals are experiencing mental distress.
Students also highlighted multiple suicide cases reported at IIT Delhi over the past 30 months, calling it a sign of a “systematic problem”. They sought details on steps taken by the institute to improve student mental health support and implement recommendations from the Expert Committee Report on Students’ Mental Well-being on Campus.
Students Seek Compensation For Family
Among their demands, students have sought ₹1 crore compensation for the deceased student’s family, describing it as a compassionate measure.
They have also demanded a formal assurance that students participating in the protests will not face disciplinary action.
The protesters have asked the administration to issue an official statement responding to their demands and outlining measures to address concerns related to student welfare, mental health support and accountability.