Bihar BPSC Protest: Students Face Water Cannons During March To Raj Bhavan, Seek Exam Cancellation

Students marched towards Raj Bhavan in Patna, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination and raising other recruitment-related concerns.
Congress sought dialogue with the government, while JDU defended its recruitment drive and urged students not to fall for Opposition politics.
Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said most demands had been addressed and assured students that the government remained open to further talks.
Police used water cannons on students marching towards Raj Bhavan from Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Tuesday as protests over the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination intensified.
The protesters, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination, broke through police barricades and attempted to enter a restricted area despite efforts by security personnel to stop them.
The protest comes amid continuing concerns among students over the conduct of the 70th BPSC examination.
Dialogue Demand
Congress leader Sushil Kumar said the protesters were also seeking a single-stage examination for Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 and abolition of negative marking. He said several other issues relating to the BPSC, Bihar Staff Selection Commission and Sub-Inspector recruitment remained unresolved.
"We have urged the Chief Minister to hold a dialogue; he should invite our delegation for talks," Kumar said, according to ANI. He added that the protesters had been on a hunger strike for nine days and wanted the Chief Minister to engage with their representatives.
The Congress leader said the protesters were heading towards the Chief Minister's residence and sought talks with a delegation of students.
Govt's Defense
The ruling Janata Dal (United), however, said the government was taking the concerns of students and job seekers seriously.
As per ANI, JDU leader Shravan Kumar said the government was addressing their demands in accordance with established rules and laws. He also highlighted the state's recruitment drive and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resolve to provide one crore jobs and employment opportunities between 2025 and 2030.
Kumar urged the youth to remain patient and alleged that the Opposition was attempting to use their concerns for political purposes.
Open To Talks
State Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said the issues over which students had been protesting had been resolved. He said the government had addressed almost all the demands and that its doors remained open for further dialogue.
"Let the students come, talk, and get their issues resolved; the government belongs to them," Tiwari told ANI.
He also criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his comments on examinations and challenged him to study in a Bihar government school and pass the Class 10 examination before offering suggestions.
The protest follows a period of agitation by students over recruitment and examination-related issues in Bihar, with protesters continuing to demand government assurances on their concerns.