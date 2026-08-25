Amnesty Probe Finds Unlawful Police Force During CJP-Led ‘Chalo Sansad’ Protests

“I was near Connaught Place and an altercation took place between the protesters and the police. Even then, most of the protest remained peaceful. RAF officials were using tear gas but then, without any warning, started using pellet-firing shotguns. I saw an officer standing roughly 300-400 metres away aiming the shotgun towards where I was standing. I started running in the opposite direction and that’s when I got hit on my back, otherwise I would have been hit on my face and chest. I had roughly 25-30 wounds and immediately went to the hospital. The doctors confirmed that they were pellet injuries. Thankfully, my bones have been saved but my body has been scarred badly.”