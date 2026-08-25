A Cockroach, A Lonely Japan PM And Reincarnation: What's The Story?

Operation Combat: Kill The Cockroach

Takaichi revealed in a post on X that when she lived in the members’ dormitory, she never had an encounter with cockroaches. Even after moving to the official residence, she carefully wiped down the floor under the dining table, put food scraps in a sturdy lidded garbage can, and washed and sorted plastic containers. So she was shocked when, one day, a cockroach suddenly scurried past her feet!