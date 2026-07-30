Sudesh Berry Defends PM Modi And Slams CJP In Explosive Podcast Remarks

Sudesh Berry has stirred fresh debate after making a series of remarks praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent podcast. The Border actor described Modi as an "avatar of Lord Vishnu" and said he would wash the Prime Minister's feet and drink the water if he ever had the opportunity to meet him. Berry also criticised the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), questioning the purpose of its protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.