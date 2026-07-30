Sudesh Berry Defends PM Modi And Slams CJP In Explosive Podcast Remarks

Sudesh Berry called PM Modi an "avatar of Lord Vishnu" during a podcast.
The actor criticised CJP protests and questioned their contribution to society and nation-building.
Berry also praised Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Yogi Adityanath for national development efforts.
Sudesh Berry has stirred fresh debate after making a series of remarks praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent podcast. The Border actor described Modi as an "avatar of Lord Vishnu" and said he would wash the Prime Minister's feet and drink the water if he ever had the opportunity to meet him. Berry also criticised the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), questioning the purpose of its protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Sudesh Berry praises PM Modi and criticises CJP protests
Speaking on the July 28 episode of the Accompany Akki podcast, Berry dismissed the Cockroach Janta Party, saying he neither recognised the organisation nor understood its purpose. It was claimed by the actor that such groups were taking the country "backwards" instead of contributing positively to society.
Berry argued that genuine public service should involve building parks for children, establishing old-age homes and helping people access medical treatment rather than organising protests. He also mocked the party's name, suggesting it sounded unusual and questioning why it had not chosen another name instead.
'I want to wash Modi ji's feet and drink that water'
During the conversation, Berry defended Prime Minister Modi against criticism and praised his journey from selling tea to leading the country. He also recalled washing his mother's feet as a mark of respect and said he would do the same for Modi if given the chance.
It was further stated by the actor that he had never met the Prime Minister personally but respected him in the same way people worship God without having seen Him. Berry insisted that his admiration was not driven by politics but by personal respect.
He also claimed that "Ram Rajya has arrived" in India and praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their work towards the country's progress.