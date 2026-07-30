Glen Keane Rescued By Helicopter After Disney Legend Gets Stranded On Arizona Mountain

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The Oscar-winning Disney animator called for help after finding the trail too difficult to navigate in extreme heat.

Glen Keane
Glen Keane Rescued Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Glen Keane was rescued after becoming stranded on Arizona's Mummy Mountain trail.

  • Phoenix Fire Department airlifted the Disney Legend amid dangerous 109°F hiking conditions.

  • Oscar winner Glen Keane later declined hospital care following the successful rescue.

Glen Keane, the Oscar-winning Disney animator behind classics such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Tarzan, was rescued by helicopter after becoming stranded near the summit of Arizona's Mummy Mountain while hiking with his grandchildren. The 72-year-old called emergency services after the trail became too difficult to navigate in scorching 109°F (43°C) temperatures. He was safely airlifted by the Phoenix Fire Department and later declined hospital treatment.

Glen Keane called for help after difficult mountain trail

Keane told 12News that he realised he could no longer continue safely and decided to seek assistance. It was said by the animator that he knew he "really needed help" once the narrow mountain trail became too challenging.

The Phoenix Fire Department dispatched a rescue helicopter, which lifted Keane from the mountain and transported him to a nearby landing zone. His daughter and grandchildren were unharmed and successfully made their way down the trail without assistance. Rescue personnel also returned safely after completing the operation.

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Disney Legend behind iconic animated classics

Keane, who now lives in France, reflected on his long connection with Arizona after the rescue. It was shared by him that he had grown up exploring the region's mountains and hills and was listed as a 1972 graduate of Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix.

Widely regarded as one of Disney's most influential animators, Keane helped bring beloved characters to life in films including Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Tarzan. He was also honoured as a Disney Legend by the Walt Disney Archives.

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Beyond Disney, Keane won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2018 for Dear Basketball, created alongside the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The film was adapted from Bryant's retirement poem reflecting on his lifelong relationship with the sport.

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