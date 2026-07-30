Glen Keane Rescued By Helicopter After Disney Legend Gets Stranded On Arizona Mountain

Glen Keane, the Oscar-winning Disney animator behind classics such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Tarzan, was rescued by helicopter after becoming stranded near the summit of Arizona's Mummy Mountain while hiking with his grandchildren. The 72-year-old called emergency services after the trail became too difficult to navigate in scorching 109°F (43°C) temperatures. He was safely airlifted by the Phoenix Fire Department and later declined hospital treatment.