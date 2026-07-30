Why Is British National Ahmed Al-Doush Jailed In Saudi Arabia?

Ahmed Al-Doush was arrested at Riyadh airport while leaving Saudi Arabia with his family in August 2024.
Saudi authorities later sentenced him to a lengthy prison term in a case reportedly linked to past online activity and alleged associations.
Rights groups and the UK government have raised concerns over the fairness of his trial and restrictions on freedom of expression.
Amaher Nour, the wife of ailing British national Ahmed Al Doush appealed for his release, calling his imprisonment in Saudi Arabia as a ‘nightmare’. Nour has not see her husband since the last two years as concerns grow over his health and fairness of his trial.
Doush is being held in jail in Saudi Arabia since August 2024, apparently over a handful of social media posts dating back several years. This case has become a bone of contention between both the nations as questions have emerged on Saudi’s treatment of online expression.
Who Is Ahmed Al Doush?
Doush is a British business analyst from Manchester, who was visiting Nour's brother when he was arrested at Riyadh airport as he was returning home with his pregnant wife and three children.
"[Our children] ask about their dad all the time," a sobbing Nour told BBC. She doesn't know exactly why the 44-year-old is being held, but she knows - from the phone calls he is allowed - that he is struggling mentally.
"His voice is often unrecognisable, he is fatigued and confused why the British government aren't doing more to get him home safely," BBC quoted her as saying.
Why Was He Arrested?
Human rights group Amnesty International is campaigning for his release. Amnesty says he was convicted in an unfair trial on charges which violate his right to freedom of expression.
According to BBC, the UK Foreign Office says his case has been raised with the Saudi authorities.
Its current travel advice warns that it is illegal in Saudi Arabia to say anything publicly that the authorities "deem disruptive to public order". And it urges visitors to avoid commenting on the royal family, the Saudi authorities, or "issues that could be perceived as political," as per BBC.
"Speaking publicly about these issues can be defined by the Saudi authorities as posing a threat to national security," the advice states. It adds, "Statements made on social media many years ago, or those published outside Saudi Arabia, may be taken into account. Punishment can include long custodial sentences."
Why Are Rights Groups Concerned?
In his extensive interrogations, questions revolved around past social media posts and his alleged association with a Saudi critic in exile, with whom he has no relationship beyond knowing his son. He has faced multiple violations of his fair trial rights, as per Amnesty International.
On May 12, 2025, Saudi Arabia’s terrorism court, the Specialized Criminal Court (SCC), sentenced British national Ahmed al-Doush to 10 years in prison. On 23 June 2025, his sentence was shortened to eight years on appeal.
Saudi authorities have not shared court documents, including charges and the basis for conviction, with his family or British consular officials. During his first hearing before a judge in the week of 27 January 2025, five months after his arrest, Ahmed al-Doush was told that charges would be issued against him for using social media to spread fake, untrue and damaging news against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and that he was accused of having a relationship with an individual who threatened the Kingdom's national security, as per Amnesty.
How Have The UK and Saudi Responded?
Al-Doush's legal team in the UK say that neither they, his family, nor the UK government have been allowed to see any of the legal papers related to his case, including the judgment, despite repeated requests. So they don't fully understand the charges against him or the basis of his conviction.
London-based lawyer, Haydee Dijkstal, who is representing Doush, told BBC that he appears to have been questioned over several tweets posted in 2018 - and subsequently deleted - about Sudan. He was born in Sudan. He wsa also questioned over his acquaintance with the son of a UK-based Saudi dissident.
She says Al-Doush was initially held for five months without charge, and interrogated without a lawyer before being sentenced in May 2025 to 10 years in jail by Saudi Arabia's Specialised Criminal Court, which is understood to have convicted him of using social media to spread fake news against the government.
This April, Al-Doush's sentence was reduced on appeal to five years.
Why Has The Case Drawn International Attention?
Amnesty International has documented the Saudi authorities’ increasing crackdown on freedom of expression, targeting both citizens and foreign nationals, many of whom have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms solely for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression.
It further states that Doush has been detained solely for exercising his human rights. Until then, they must prevent further violations of his fair trial rights and ensure he has regular access to his family and legal representation.