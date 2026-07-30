Why Is British National Ahmed Al-Doush Jailed In Saudi Arabia?

Saudi authorities have not shared court documents, including charges and the basis for conviction, with his family or British consular officials. During his first hearing before a judge in the week of 27 January 2025, five months after his arrest, Ahmed al-Doush was told that charges would be issued against him for using social media to spread fake, untrue and damaging news against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and that he was accused of having a relationship with an individual who threatened the Kingdom's national security, as per Amnesty.