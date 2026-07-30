Real madrid vs fiorentina pre season friendly live streaming preview head to head

Real Madrid Vs Fiorentina LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch RMA Vs FIO On TV & Online

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 July 2026 7:49 pm

Real Madrid Vs Fiorentina Live Streaming: Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, Playing XIs and other info for the pre-season friendly fixture

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 July 2026 7:49 pm

Real Madrid players in training before their pre-season friendly against Fiorentina. Photo: X/realmadriden

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