Real Madrid Vs Fiorentina LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch RMA Vs FIO On TV & Online

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Real Madrid Vs Fiorentina Live Streaming: Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, Playing XIs and other info for the pre-season friendly fixture

RMA vs FIO, Pre-Season Friendly
Real Madrid players in training before their pre-season friendly against Fiorentina. Photo: X/realmadriden
Summary of this article

  • Jose Mourinho led Los Blancos kick-off their pre-season against Fiorentina on August 1, 2026 at 9:30 P.M. (IST) in Klagenfurt, Austria.

  • This match gives both clubs a vital test to build fitness and test new tactics before their domestic leagues start.

  • The match will stream live on FanCode for viewers in India, and globally via Prime Video and Fubo.

Real Madrid meets Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly at the Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria, on August 1, 2026, at 9:30 pm IST.

This match gives both clubs a vital test to build fitness and test new tactics before their domestic leagues start.

Los Blancos use this Austrian camp fixture to fine-tune combinations under their tactical setup, balancing star power with emerging talents and evaluating young assets like Franco Mastantuono's potential European loan path.

The Italian Serie A side treats this high-profile friendly as a benchmark test against elite European opposition, aiming to implement aggressive high-pressing and sharp transitional play.

Real Madrid CF Vs Fiorentina, Pre-Season Friendly: Probable XI

Real Madrid XI: Lunin, Carreras, Hujisen, Ascensio, Alexander-Arnold, Valverde, Camavinga, Garcia, Ciria, Mastantuono

Fiorentina XI: Gea, Ranieri, Dragusin, Dodo, Ndour, Fagioli, Brescianini, Mandragora, Gudmundsson, Piccoli, Atta

Real Madrid CF Vs Fiorentina, Pre-Season Friendly: H2H

The two clubs have an all-time head-to-head record featuring 1 win for Real Madrid, 1 win for Fiorentina, and 0 draws.

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Real Madrid CF Vs Fiorentina, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info

Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina will stream live on FanCode for viewers in India, and globally via Prime Video and Fubo.

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