Real Madrid Vs Fiorentina LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch RMA Vs FIO On TV & Online

Jose Mourinho led Los Blancos kick-off their pre-season against Fiorentina on August 1, 2026 at 9:30 P.M. (IST) in Klagenfurt, Austria.
This match gives both clubs a vital test to build fitness and test new tactics before their domestic leagues start.
The match will stream live on FanCode for viewers in India, and globally via Prime Video and Fubo.
Real Madrid meets Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly at the Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria, on August 1, 2026, at 9:30 pm IST.
This match gives both clubs a vital test to build fitness and test new tactics before their domestic leagues start.
Los Blancos use this Austrian camp fixture to fine-tune combinations under their tactical setup, balancing star power with emerging talents and evaluating young assets like Franco Mastantuono's potential European loan path.
The Italian Serie A side treats this high-profile friendly as a benchmark test against elite European opposition, aiming to implement aggressive high-pressing and sharp transitional play.
Real Madrid CF Vs Fiorentina, Pre-Season Friendly: Probable XI
Real Madrid XI: Lunin, Carreras, Hujisen, Ascensio, Alexander-Arnold, Valverde, Camavinga, Garcia, Ciria, Mastantuono
Fiorentina XI: Gea, Ranieri, Dragusin, Dodo, Ndour, Fagioli, Brescianini, Mandragora, Gudmundsson, Piccoli, Atta
Real Madrid CF Vs Fiorentina, Pre-Season Friendly: H2H
The two clubs have an all-time head-to-head record featuring 1 win for Real Madrid, 1 win for Fiorentina, and 0 draws.
Real Madrid CF Vs Fiorentina, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info
Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina will stream live on FanCode for viewers in India, and globally via Prime Video and Fubo.