Birmingham City F.C. Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch FCB Vs BCFC Online

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Birmingham City F.C. Vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, Playing XIs and other info for the pre-season friendly fixture

BCFC Vs FCB, Pre-Season Friendly
Hansi Flick during a training session with FC Barcelona ahead of their pre-season fixture against Birmingham City F.C. Photo: X/FCBarcelona
Summary of this article

  • Birmingham City F.C. and FC Barcelona have a very short head-to-head history with one draw and one win for Barcelona.

  • Their only competitive meetings came in the 1960 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup Final.

  • The official streaming will be available on FC Barcelona Official Website via Barça Play or their member-access YouTube channel.

Birmingham City faces FC Barcelona in a pre-season club friendly at St. Andrew's Stadium on July 31, 2026, kicking off at 12:15 AM (IST).

This match offers Birmingham a high-profile test and gives an evolving, younger Barcelona squad crucial fitness minutes.

Traveling without many of their key World Cup stars who are returning progressively, featuring younger prospects and available first-team members like Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde.

Entering with strong recent pre-season momentum and looking to put up a competitive display on home turf.

Birmingham City F.C. Vs FC Barcelona, Pre-Season Friendly: Probable XI

Birmingham City F.C. XI: Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Klarer, Fry, Cochrane; Vicente, Solis, Iwata, Fujimoto, Roberts; Stansfield

FC Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Fort, Araujo, Martin, Balde; Christensen, Casado, Bernal; Adeyemi, Kluivert, Roony

Birmingham City F.C. Vs FC Barcelona, Pre-Season Friendly: H2H

Birmingham City F.C. and FC Barcelona have a very short head-to-head history with one draw and one win for Barcelona.

Their only competitive meetings came in the 1960 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup Final.

Birmingham City F.C. Vs FC Barcelona, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info

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The official streaming will be available on FC Barcelona Official Website via Barça Play or their member-access YouTube channel.

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