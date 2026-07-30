Fc barcelona vs birmingham city fc pre season friendly live streaming preview playing xi head to head

Birmingham City F.C. Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch FCB Vs BCFC Online

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 July 2026 8:17 pm

Birmingham City F.C. Vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, Playing XIs and other info for the pre-season friendly fixture

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 July 2026 8:17 pm

Hansi Flick during a training session with FC Barcelona ahead of their pre-season fixture against Birmingham City F.C. Photo: X/FCBarcelona

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