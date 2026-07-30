Birmingham City F.C. Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch FCB Vs BCFC Online

Birmingham City F.C. and FC Barcelona have a very short head-to-head history with one draw and one win for Barcelona.
Their only competitive meetings came in the 1960 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup Final.
The official streaming will be available on FC Barcelona Official Website via Barça Play or their member-access YouTube channel.
Birmingham City faces FC Barcelona in a pre-season club friendly at St. Andrew's Stadium on July 31, 2026, kicking off at 12:15 AM (IST).
This match offers Birmingham a high-profile test and gives an evolving, younger Barcelona squad crucial fitness minutes.
Traveling without many of their key World Cup stars who are returning progressively, featuring younger prospects and available first-team members like Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde.
Entering with strong recent pre-season momentum and looking to put up a competitive display on home turf.
Birmingham City F.C. Vs FC Barcelona, Pre-Season Friendly: Probable XI
Birmingham City F.C. XI: Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Klarer, Fry, Cochrane; Vicente, Solis, Iwata, Fujimoto, Roberts; Stansfield
FC Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Fort, Araujo, Martin, Balde; Christensen, Casado, Bernal; Adeyemi, Kluivert, Roony
Birmingham City F.C. Vs FC Barcelona, Pre-Season Friendly: H2H
Birmingham City F.C. and FC Barcelona have a very short head-to-head history with one draw and one win for Barcelona.
Their only competitive meetings came in the 1960 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup Final.
Birmingham City F.C. Vs FC Barcelona, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info
The official streaming will be available on FC Barcelona Official Website via Barça Play or their member-access YouTube channel.