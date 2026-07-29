Barbados Bids Sir Garry A Final Farewell

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sir Garfield Sobers, cricket's greatest all-rounder who dominated the sport with 8,032 Test runs and 235 wickets, is being honoured with a full state funeral today at Barbados' Kensington Oval. The legendary icon, immortalised by his historic 365 not out and six sixes in an over, passed away at age 89

Sir Garfield Sobers State Funeral At Kensington Oval
Members of the honor guard stand watch over the casket of Garry Sobers as people pay their final respects at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Kerrie Eversley/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Sir Garfield Sobers is laid to rest with a state funeral at Kensington Oval in Barbados

  • West Indies players return from Trinidad after dedicating their first Test win over Pakistan to the late icon

  • Sobers is celebrated worldwide as the greatest all-rounder in cricket history, leaving behind an unmatched legacy

A full state funeral for the late 'National Hero' and cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers will take place today, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 10:00 AM (local time) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Barbadian contingent of the West Indies squad, including Test captain Roston Chase and white-ball skipper Shai Hope, has returned from Trinidad to attend the service. Their return follows a 90-run win over Pakistan in the first Test on Tuesday, which was dedicated to the late icon on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Defending 210 in the fourth innings, the Windies pace battery dismissed the Babar Azam-led visitors for 120 runs in 40.2 overs, with Jayden Seales taking five wickets for 20 runs. Earlier in the match, Justin Greaves created Test history by claiming five wickets across five successive maiden overs in the second innings.

The West Indies players wore black armbands for the entire duration of the Test, and a period of silence was observed before the start of play.

Sir Garry passed away on July 17, 2026, at the age of 89.

Also Read: Justin Greaves Registers Record As He Takes Five Wickets In Five Maiden Overs

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West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Windies in the fourth ODI at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Sunday, July 19. - File
Sunil Gavaskar pays tribute to the ultimate role model Sir Garfield Sobers who represented everything young cricketers aspired to become. - AP
Sir Garry Sobers died at the age of 89 - X/OfficialGamex7
West Indies' cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers speaks during the opening ceremony of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Trelawny Stadium, Jamaica, March 11, 2007 - AP/File-ANDRES LEIGHTON

"The opportunity for our Barbadian representatives to be present at the state funeral of The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers is a deeply meaningful one for West Indies cricket," a statement from Cricket West Indies president Kishore Shallow said.

"On a day when the cricketing world celebrated his extraordinary life, the team honoured his enduring legacy with a performance that reflected the courage, resilience and skill that defined his remarkable career, and inspired generations."

Alongside these stars, key figures including Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, and coach Floyd Reifer will join dignitaries to pay respects to the man widely considered the greatest all-rounder in cricket history.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will also attend the state funeral.

Also Read: Babar Azam's Lone Fight Ends In 90-Run Defeat For Pakistan

"We are deeply grateful to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her government for making this possible, and reaffirm our commitment to preserving the memory of a true icon whose name will forever be synonymous with the greatness of West Indies cricket," the statement added.

Throughout his stellar career, spanning from 1954 to 1974, he became the embodiment of West Indies cricket. He played 93 Tests and scored 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78. Renowned for his 365 not out in 1958 and for hitting six sixes in a single over in 1968, the 1975 Knight redefined the sport.

The Thanksgiving Service at the Kensington Oval -- the "Mecca" of Caribbean cricket -- follows a two-day lying-in-state. Local cricketers will wear club uniforms to honour the legend, who will be laid to rest in the Icon Section of the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Sir Sobers' first Test captain, Sir Frank Worrell, who died at the age of 42 in 1967, was the first person to be granted a state funeral by an independent Barbados.

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