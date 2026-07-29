Barbados Bids Sir Garry A Final Farewell

O Outlook Sports Desk 29 July 2026 7:37 pm Published at: 29 July 2026 7:24 pm Updated on:

Sir Garfield Sobers, cricket's greatest all-rounder who dominated the sport with 8,032 Test runs and 235 wickets, is being honoured with a full state funeral today at Barbados' Kensington Oval. The legendary icon, immortalised by his historic 365 not out and six sixes in an over, passed away at age 89

O Outlook Sports Desk 29 July 2026 7:37 pm Published at: 29 July 2026 7:24 pm Updated on:

Members of the honor guard stand watch over the casket of Garry Sobers as people pay their final respects at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Kerrie Eversley/AP Photo