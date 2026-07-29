Photo Feature | The Student Protests That Put India's Exam System Under The Spotlight

O
Outlook Bureau
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Students had taken to the streets protesting the frequent exam-paper leaks. While the centre of the protest was Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, other cities also saw young people stepping out demanding reforms in the education system 

New Delhi
New Delhi | Photo: IMAGO
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Mumbai
Mumbai | Photo: IMAGO
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New Delhi
New Delhi | Photo: PTI
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Pune
Pune | Photo: PTI
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Kolkata
Kolkata | Photo: IMAGO
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Guwahati
Guwahati | Photo: PTI
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New Delhi
New Delhi | Photo: PTI
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Patna
Patna | Photo: IMAGO

(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 17 issue, 'Parliament on Street', which takes an incisive look at the student protests against recurring examination paper leaks, the zing of Gen-Z politics and the Jantar Mantar protest at Delhi which triggered a strong response all across India, sending out a clear reminder that while governments are formed in Parliament, democracies remain alive on the streets)

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