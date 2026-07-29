(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 17 issue, 'Parliament on Street', which takes an incisive look at the student protests against recurring examination paper leaks, the zing of Gen-Z politics and the Jantar Mantar protest at Delhi which triggered a strong response all across India, sending out a clear reminder that while governments are formed in Parliament, democracies remain alive on the streets)
Photo Feature | The Student Protests That Put India's Exam System Under The Spotlight
Students had taken to the streets protesting the frequent exam-paper leaks. While the centre of the protest was Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, other cities also saw young people stepping out demanding reforms in the education system
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