Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Criminalise Disrespect To Vande Mataram

Rajya Sabha passed the bill extending statutory protection to Vande Mataram.
Intentional obstruction or disrespect towards the national song becomes punishable.
The legislation provides imprisonment of up to three years for violations.
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extending legal protection to Vande Mataram and making specified acts of disrespect towards the national song punishable under law.
The legislation was taken up amid protests in the Upper House, with Opposition MPs raising slogans and seeking a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of police force against demonstrators protesting the NEET paper leak in Delhi. Opposition members later walked out during the debate on the bill.
Vande Mataram Brought Under National Honour Law
The amendment widens the scope of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.
Until now, the law primarily covered the National Flag, the Constitution and the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The amendment brings Vande Mataram within the same statutory framework.
Under the amended provisions, intentionally preventing or obstructing the singing of Vande Mataram can attract criminal action. Deliberate acts deemed insulting or disrespectful towards the national song will also be covered under the law.
The legislation further provides penalties for acts involving desecration of, or disrespect towards, national symbols, with punishment extending up to three years in prison.
Bill Comes During 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
The government introduced the amendment as part of the commemorations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram.
The move follows earlier government initiatives encouraging the singing of the national song at official events and public functions.
Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and later incorporated into his novel Anandamath, Vande Mataram became closely associated with India's freedom movement. It is officially recognised as the national song of India.