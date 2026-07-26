Sansad Chalo March: Internal Review Flags Force Gradient Flaws and Lapses by Rapid Action Force

Weaponry And Training Rules

Until further orders, the RAF will not issue PAG, Anti-Riot Gun, Electric Shock Weapon and Electric Shield to personnel in the present Delhi situation, sources said. "Officers were instructed that force must be used only to the extent necessary, in a judicious, fair, balanced and sensitive manner. They were also told that before using force, personnel should issue necessary warnings and use graded crowd-control measures such as lathicharge, tear smoke and other approved methods only according to the situation," the source added.