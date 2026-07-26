She May Not Follow Her Father’s Ideology’: Himanta On Minister’s Daughter At NEET Protest

At the same time, Sarma did not endorse the content of the protest itself. He openly disagreed with the slogans raised by Mahanta’s daughter. “I do not agree with the slogans she raised. When I meet her next time, I will definitely talk to her about it and try to make her understand that what she said was not right,” he added. The remark struck a careful balance: protecting the minister from guilt by association while still registering the government’s discomfort with the nature of the demonstration.