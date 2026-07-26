Tour de France 2026: Richard Carapaz Wins Stage 20 As Tadej Pogacar Closes On Title

Tadej Pogacar moved to within touching distance of a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title after finishing safely in the penultimate stage on Saturday. The Slovenian star heads into Sunday’s showcase finish in Paris with a lead of 6 1/2 minutes over Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel. Barring mishap, Pogacar will join Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spaniard Miguel Indurain, and Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault as the only men to win five Tours. The 20th stage was won by Richard Carapaz for his second win at this year’s race and third overall. The Ecuadorian rider overtook Sepp Kuss near the end as the American almost crashed out. Evenepoel also surged past Kuss near the line to take second place. Pogacar chose not to launch one of his attacks like on Friday’s 19th stage.

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Richard Carapaz Tour de France
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz celebrates on the podium after winning the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Alpe d'huez, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tadej Pogacar Tour de France
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Alpe d'huez, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Richard Carapaz
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Alpe d'huez, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling Race
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, right, and Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, left, celebrate after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France. | Photo: Yoan Valat/Pool via AP
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Tour de France Cycling Race Richard Carapaz
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz celebrates after winning the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France. | Photo : Yoan Valat/Pool via AP
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Tour de France Cycling
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, left, and Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, right, react as they cross the finish line of the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Alpe d'huez, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Cycling
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs the Galibier pass ahead of Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, center, and France's Paul Seixas, right, during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Alpe d'huez, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Cycling
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, left, and Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, right, celebrate as they cross the finish line of the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Alpe d'huez, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Cycling
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar climbs the Sarenne pass ahead of Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, center, and Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, left, during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Alpe d'huez, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Cycling
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz climbs the Sarenne pass during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Alpe d'huez, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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