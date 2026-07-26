Tour de France 2026: Richard Carapaz Wins Stage 20 As Tadej Pogacar Closes On Title

6/9

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climbs the Galibier pass ahead of Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, center, and France's Paul Seixas, right, during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Alpe d'huez, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus