Tour de France 2026: Richard Carapaz Wins Stage 20 As Tadej Pogacar Closes On Title
Tadej Pogacar moved to within touching distance of a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title after finishing safely in the penultimate stage on Saturday. The Slovenian star heads into Sunday’s showcase finish in Paris with a lead of 6 1/2 minutes over Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel. Barring mishap, Pogacar will join Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spaniard Miguel Indurain, and Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault as the only men to win five Tours. The 20th stage was won by Richard Carapaz for his second win at this year’s race and third overall. The Ecuadorian rider overtook Sepp Kuss near the end as the American almost crashed out. Evenepoel also surged past Kuss near the line to take second place. Pogacar chose not to launch one of his attacks like on Friday’s 19th stage.
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