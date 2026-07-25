Grief And Hope: Families Continue Search For Loved Ones A Month After Venezuela Earthquakes

A month after devastating earthquakes struck Venezuela, many families are still searching for missing loved ones as rescue and recovery efforts continue amid widespread destruction

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Venezuela earthquakes photos
Estefany Landaez sits amid the rubble of a building, waiting to find her two children after the earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Missing loved ones Venezuela
Volunteers pull a rope to remove a debris from a collapsed building by earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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La Guaira earthquake aftermath
Yolimar Torres, left, sits near her daughter's body with other family members, whom they themselves found in the rubble of a building collapsed by the earthquake in La Guaira, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Venezuela twin earthquakes recovery effort
Members of Venezuela's Scientific, Penal, and Criminalistic Investigation Corps recover the body of one of Yolimar Torres's two daughters, whom the family found themselves in the rubble of a building collapsed by the twin earthquakes, in La Guaira, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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One month after Venezuela quake
Stuffed animals and toys found at the OPP 25 residential building, which collapsed during the earthquake, are piled into a makeshift memorial in La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Visual diary earthquake survivors Venezuela
Leonel Gutiérrez sits next to the remains of his son, Dylan Gutiérrez, and the boy's mother, whom he and other volunteers recovered from the rubble of their home three weeks after it collapsed during the earthquakes that struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Search for bodies collapsed buildings La Guaira
A woman holds a painting of the Virgin Mary as she accompanies a Catholic priest supporting people searching for the remains of relatives in the rubble of residential buildings that collapsed during the earthquakes that struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Venezuela earthquake one month later
Relatives and rescue workers search through a collapsed building by the earthquakes for their love ones in La Guaira, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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2026 Venezuela earthquake images
Estefany Landaez sits at a makeshift tent close the area of the building where she lost her two children, her mother, brother, and nephew, after collapse during the earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Venezuela twin earthquakes pictures
Jerfferson Cova, wearing a headlamp, looks at the deep hole he dug with other relatives in search of his mother-in-law, days after rescuing the bodies of his two children from a building collapsed by an earthquake in La Guaira, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Visual report Venezuela earthquake reconstruction
Maria Morales stands on a collapsed building by the earthquakes, searchig for her aunt Yaeina Vera in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Caracas earthquake debris recovery
Relatives sit on a sidewalk as they wait for workers remove rubble from collapse buildings by the earthquakes, looking to find their loved ones in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Photos of collapsed buildings in Caraballeda
People stand on a collapsed building by the earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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