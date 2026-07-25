Aussie Gold Rush In Glasgow: Dolphins Demolish Rivals On Historic Glasgow Opening Night
The Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 ignited with a 6-gold opening-night swimming blitz by the Australian Dolphins. Lani Pallister opened with a clinical victory in the Women's 400m Freestyle. Para-swimming star Jenna Jones added a 2nd gold in the Women's S13 100m Freestyle. Host nation Scotland erupted as home favourite Duncan Scott shattered his own Games record (Men's 200m Individual Medley). In the Men's S13 100m Backstroke, South Africa's Nathan Hendricks claimed gold ahead of local hero Stephen Clegg. Australia recaptured the spotlight as Jenna Forrester pulled off an extraordinary double (200m Backstroke gold and 400m bronze). Scotland struck gold again through Faye Rogers in the SM10 200m IM, then Alex Saffy led an Aussie one-two finish in the S10 100m Butterfly. The Aussie relay teams closed the night by rewriting history -- Mollie O'Callaghan guided the women's 4x100m Freestyle quartet while Kyle Chalmers anchored the men's 4x100m Freestyle team to a record-smashing gold.
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