Aussie Gold Rush In Glasgow: Dolphins Demolish Rivals On Historic Glasgow Opening Night

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 ignited with a 6-gold opening-night swimming blitz by the Australian Dolphins. Lani Pallister opened with a clinical victory in the Women's 400m Freestyle. Para-swimming star Jenna Jones added a 2nd gold in the Women's S13 100m Freestyle. Host nation Scotland erupted as home favourite Duncan Scott shattered his own Games record (Men's 200m Individual Medley). In the Men's S13 100m Backstroke, South Africa's Nathan Hendricks claimed gold ahead of local hero Stephen Clegg. Australia recaptured the spotlight as Jenna Forrester pulled off an extraordinary double (200m Backstroke gold and 400m bronze). Scotland struck gold again through Faye Rogers in the SM10 200m IM, then Alex Saffy led an Aussie one-two finish in the S10 100m Butterfly. The Aussie relay teams closed the night by rewriting history -- Mollie O'Callaghan guided the women's 4x100m Freestyle quartet while Kyle Chalmers anchored the men's 4x100m Freestyle team to a record-smashing gold.

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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026-Lani Pallister of Australia
Lani Pallister of Australia holds up her gold medal for winning the final of the women's 400 meter freestyle swimming event during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -Englands Evie Lambert
England's Evie Lambert competes in the women's 200 meter individual medley SM10 swimming event during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -Canadas Tianna Asala
Canada's Tianna Asala competes in the women's 200 meter individual medley SM10 swimming event during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -Australias mens 4x100 freestyle relay team
Australia's men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay swimming team of Flynn Southam, Kai Taylor, Harrison Turner and Kyle Chalmers pose with their gold medals during the medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -womens 4x100 meter freestyle relay swimming
Australia's women's 4x100 meter freestyle relay swimming team centre, with their gold medals, with the England relay team, silver, left and South Africa relay team, bronze pose for the media on the podium during the medal ceremony during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -South African womens 4x100 freestyle relay team
The South African women's 4x100 meter freestyle relay swimming team of Aimee Canny, Rebecca Meder, Erin Gallagher and Olivia New pose for the media on the podium with their bronze medals during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -Duncan Scott of Scotland
Duncan Scott of Scotland, gold medal, center, with Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand, left, silver, and Dean Thomas of England, bronze, pose for the media during the medal ceremony for the men's 200 meter individual medley swimming event at he Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -
Alex Saffy of Australia with his gold, centre, Col Pearse of Australia, left, silver, and Jack Gill of Canada, bronze medal, pose on the podium for the men's 100 meter butterfly S10 swimming event medal ceremony during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -Faye Rogers of Scotland
Faye Rogers of Scotland, center, gold medal, with Jasmine Greenwood of Australia, silver, left, and Mary Jibb of England, bronze, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 200 meter individual medley SM10 swimming event during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -Faye Rogers of Scotland
Faye Rogers of Scotland with her gold medal for winning the final of the women's 200 meter individual medley SM10 swimming event during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -Jenna Forrester of Australia
Jenna Forrester of Australia, left, poses for the media with her gold medal for winning the women's 200 meter backstroke swimming event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -Alex Saffy of Australia
Alex Saffy of Australia reacts after winning the men's 100 meter butterfly S10 final, swimming event during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -Nathan Hendricks of South Africa
Nathan Hendricks of South Africa with his gold medal for winning the final of the men's 100 meter freestyle S13 swimming event during the medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -Jenna Jones of Australia
Jenna Jones of Australia, left, holds her gold medal for winning the women's 100 meter freestyle S13 swimming event, with Kirralee Hayes of Australia who won the bronze, as they pose for the media during the medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -Alex Saffy of Australia
Alex Saffy of Australia competes in the final of the men's 100 meter butterfly S10 swimming event during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Swimming At Commonwealth Games 2026 -Adam Ramsay-Peaty
Adam Ramsay-Peaty dives off as he starts in the 2nd semifinal of the men's 100 meter breaststroke swimming event during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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