Protesting Congress, CJP Workers Celebrate Union Minister Pradhan's Resignation

Congress workers, student organisations and members of the Cockroach Janata Party on Saturday burst into celebrations following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak controversy in various parts of the state.
The Congress workers burst crackers, raised slogans hailing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra for leading the agitation and spreading it nationwide.
In Bengaluru, the celebrations took place at the Freedom Park as well as the Congress office. Students and members of CJP celebrated Pradhan's resignation by raising slogans.
In Belagavi, Congress workers burst crackers.
Similar celebrations took place in Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkamagaluru, Hubballi, Bidar, Mysuru, Mandya and various other places.