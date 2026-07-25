'Accountability in Democracy Cannot be Indefinitely Evaded' : Tharoor on Pradhan's Resignation

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister is an acknowledgment of the fact that accountability in a democracy cannot be indefinitely evaded.
Tharoor, who was Minister of State for Human Resource Development during UPA-II, asserted that accountability does not end with this resignation and deeper failures must now be addressed through transparent reforms.
He said the students who marched, spoke out and peacefully persisted deserve to know that this is the beginning of reform, not the end of the story.
"The resignation of the Education Minister is an acknowledgment that accountability in a democracy cannot be indefinitely evaded. It comes after weeks of determined, peaceful voices raised by students, parents and citizens across the country who refused to be ignored," Tharoor said on X.
The MP from Thiruvananthapuram said it also comes after far too many young Indians faced unnecessary police brutality and force for exercising their democratic right to peaceful protest.
That should concern every citizen, regardless of political affiliation, he said.
"But accountability does not end with a resignation. The deeper failures that brought us here must now be addressed through transparent reforms, institutional responsibility and a commitment to ensuring that no young Indian's future is jeopardised again," Tharoor said.
Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday following the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country for his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy.
Pradhan said it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him and he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days.
"I took responsibility for the NEET paper leak from day one," he said, adding he has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Pradhan said that anti-national forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country. MDO MDO