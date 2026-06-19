Shashi Tharoor Hails Rahul Gandhi's Leadership on His Birthday, Says 'Time to Turn the Tide'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday hailed Rahul Gandhi's leadership and said the time has now come to turn the tide in the party's favour while expressing confidence that it would happen.
Tharoor reached the Congress' 24, Akbar Road office to meet Gandhi and wished him on his birthday. Tharoor gifted a bouquet and a book to the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha who turned 56 on Friday.
"I have come to wish him (Gandhi) continued resolution, resilience, determination and strength in leading the fight for a more inclusive democracy in our country. What we need to see is a strong opposition, and with Rahul Gandhi's leadership, that's exactly what we need to get," Tharoor told reporters after meeting Gandhi.
"We have won the elections in Kerala after 10 years out of office; next year we have Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. We are in with a good fight and good possibility in all these places and this is time now to turn the tide," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.
"I think it is going to happen. For him, I don't think the birthday is the most important thing; the journey is more important, and that journey has to continue with great determination," Tharoor said.
Birthday wishes poured in for Gandhi as he turned 56, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing him for consistently championing the cause of the most vulnerable and marginalised through engagement with people and courage in speaking truth to power.
Gandhi reached the party office where he cut a birthday cake in the presence of Kharge and AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, senior leaders, party workers and supporters.