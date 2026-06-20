BJP Claims Rahul Losing Support Within Congress, Cites Tharoor's Remarks on Modi

Claiming that Gandhi has lost public support, as well as the backing of people once considered close to him, Poonawalla said, "This shows Rahul Gandhi has lost the janmat, having lost 99 elections. He has lost the support of people who were once close to him, whether it is Ramachandra Guha or Shashi Tharoor." The BJP spokesperson also alleged that some allies of the Congress are unwilling to accept Gandhi's leadership.