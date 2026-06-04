BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over PM Modi Tenure Claims and Emergency Remarks

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla rejected Rahul Gandhi's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be in office in a year's time.
The ruling party asserted that the only Emergency in India's history was imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Poonawalla accused the Leader of the Opposition of defaming Indian democratic institutions and spreading misinformation on international platforms.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not remain in office in a year, accusing him of spreading propaganda.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said on Wednesday that Modi will not be the prime minister in a year, asserting that the system he once controlled is now shaken and collapsing internally.
He further alleged that the government might try to suppress public pressure by imposing something akin to an Emergency.
Gandhi addressed tribal leaders from across the country at an event organised by the Adivasi Congress at Indira Bhawan on Wednesday. During the gathering, he warned of an impending "economic tsunami" and said the system is revolting due to public pressure.
The ruling party swiftly rejected the assertions. This set the stage for a broader attack on Gandhi's political history and his record of statements on international platforms.
Emergency and Dynastic Politics
Reacting to the remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla released a video statement saying Gandhi's comments reflect the Congress party's own history and mindset, and asserting that the only Emergency in the country was imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
"Rahul Gandhi comes from a family with a history of the Emergency. That is why he believes everyone is out to impose an Emergency. The Constitution was crushed only once in India, and that was done by Indira Gandhi. The way she undermined constitutional institutions and interfered with them is well known," Poonawalla said in a video statement.
The spokesperson said the actual institutional crisis lies within Gandhi's own ranks.
"Rahul Gandhi, who places dynastic rule above democracy, continues to see an Emergency everywhere even today. There is an emergency of sorts, but it is within the Congress. There is institutional collapse and revolt within the Congress. There is a systemic breakdown, but it is in the Congress party," Poonawalla said.
He added that opposition leaders are consistently deserting the party. "After losing 99 elections, the Congress institution itself is now rising in revolt against dynastic politics. That is why Congress leaders are leaving the party one after another. They are revolting against you," Poonawalla said.
Defaming India Abroad
The BJP spokesperson accused the Congress leader of repeatedly making allegations against India's institutions and harming the country's image abroad.
"But you are the LoP -- the leader of propaganda. Spreading lies, creating panic and profiteering -- that is your model," Poonawalla said.
He further criticised Gandhi's international engagements. "You speak against India's democratic institutions abroad. If anyone has undertaken an agenda to defame India internationally, it is you," Poonawalla said.
"Stop this agenda of maligning India. Stop this 'panic to profit' politics. And remember that LoP does not stand for leader of propaganda," he said.
Past Misinformation Allegations
Poonawalla said Gandhi has earlier made misleading statements on issues ranging from the economy and COVID-19 vaccines to national security matters.
"You have repeatedly said the economy is dead when India is the fastest-growing major economy. You spread misinformation against India's vaccines so that foreign-made vaccines could be sold," Poonawalla said.
He also condemned Gandhi's statements regarding the military and border disputes.
"You weaken the morale of India's armed forces by speaking against Operation Sindoor and India's actions in Galwan. Even the Supreme Court has rebuked you," Poonawalla said.