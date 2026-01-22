RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

Other than Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, Hombale Films, owned by Vijay Kiragandur, is also in fray for ownership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The bid has to be made in the near future, as IPL 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 26

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make Strong And Competitive Bid For IPL Franchise
Virat Kohli lifts the trophy as RCB celebrate their maiden IPL title. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Adar Poonawalla set to bid for RCB ownership

  • Corporate honcho yet to reveal timeline or potential bid amount

  • Hombale Films, owned by Vijay Kiragandur, also in fray

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) ownership transfer process gathered steam on Thursday (January 22, 2026) as Adar Poonawalla said he will table a "strong and competitive" bid for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

RCB are the defending IPL champions and have possibly the biggest fan base among the 10 teams in the league.

"Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for RCB, one of the best teams in the IPL," Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pune-based vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India, wrote on his official 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle.

The corporate honcho did not reveal specifics like timeline or a potential bid amount. But the bid has to be made in the near future, as the IPL 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 26.

The effort to find a new owner for RCB, currently valued at around 105 million US dollars as per Forbes India, began in November 2025 by current owners United Spirits Ltd (USL), the Indian arm of global beverage major Diageo.

The tragic June 4 stampede that killed 11 fans during RCB's victory parade also accelerated the move to sell the team.

Praveen Someshwar, managing director and CEO of United Spirits Ltd, had said: “RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL, however it’s non-core to our alcobev business.

Related Content
Related Content

"This step reinforces USL’s and Diageo’s commitment to continue reviewing its India enterprise portfolio to enable sustained delivery of long-term value to all its stakeholders, while keeping RCSPL’s best interest in mind.”

The United Spirits had acquired RCB from their original owner Vijay Mallya after his business ventures collapsed in 2016. But Poonawalla’s tweet comes at a time when RCB is speculated to be taking their home matches out of Bengaluru during IPL 2026.

In fact, Pune, Mumbai and Raipur are in touch with the franchise to host seven home-leg matches.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Wednesday had urged the RCB management to stay back in the city for their home matches, emphasising on the security and facility enhancements made to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood celebrate a wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match. - (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
IPL 2026: RCB Propose Idea Of Installing AI Cameras For Crowd Control At Chinnaswamy Stadium

BY Outlook Sports Desk

But the club responded by saying that “there are still a few grey areas that need to be looked into, and we are considering these parameters and inputs from all stakeholders before arriving at a responsible decision for the team and our fans.”

Other than Poonawalla, Hombale Films, owned by Vijay Kiragandur, is also in fray for RCB ownership. Hombale is the production house behind pan-India hit movies such as KGF and Kantara sequels. But an official statement is yet to be issued by the owners.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GG Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Devine’s Gritty Fifty Lifts Gujarat To 153, Sets Up Tricky Chase

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: First Blood For AFG As Shahidullah Castles Charles

  3. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: SL Tighten Grip With Consecutive Wickets | ENG 168/6 (40)

  4. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  5. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Italian Dispatches Home Hope In Second Round

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea, Australian Open: Former World Number One Progresses To Third Round

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Overpowers Home ‍Wildcard

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win

Badminton

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  3. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  4. Greater Noida Death Case: Builder Sent To Week-Long Judicial Custody, SIT Questions Noida Authority Officials

  5. The Inimitable Legacy Of Jaipal Singh Munda

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  3. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  4. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  5. Will Not Be Blackmailed: Swedish PM Says As Tensions With US Mount

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81; Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code