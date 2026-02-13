M Chinnaswamy Stadium Receives Green Signal From Karnataka Government To Host RCB Matches In IPL 2026 - Report

RCB cleared to host IPL 2026 matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made the announcement
RCB are yet to confirm if they will play their matches at Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to play their Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in their home stadium M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2026 according to reports. The development takes place after the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was declared unsafe earlier due to a stampede situation that led to several casualties during RCB's IPL 2025 title celebrations.
A report from Cricbuzz has suggested that the Karnataka government has granted permission to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to host matches in the upcoming IPL 2026. The ground has since not hosted a competitive game since the incident that took place in June 2025. The ICC Women's World Cup 2026 matches, which were initially scheduled to be hosted by the stadium, were also moved out.
"In the interest of the sport and its fans, the Cabinet today has taken an important decision to permit the conduct of IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, while keeping public safety paramount," Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on X on Thursday (February 12).
"The recommendations of the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Report will be implemented, with strict adherence to norms on ticketing, crowd regulation, and stadium access. With responsibility and accountability, we move forward."
It was uncertain for a long time, whether M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be able to host IPL 2026 matches. RCB were already searching for an alternative venue to play their home games. Reports also suggested that RCB wanted to use the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as an alternative venue and also contacted Mumbai Indians for it.
Due to questions on the security of the fans, RCB proposed the installation of AI-enabled surveillance cameras to ensure smoother crowd management in the future. They suggested installing 300–350 AI-enabled cameras and offered to bear the full cost of around Rs 4.5 crore. Now with the government giving them the permission to host matches, the ball is in RCB's court now, whether they will go ahead and play their home games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Declared 'Unsafe' Due To Casualties Caused By Stampede
On June 4, 2025, approximately 250,000 fans converged on the streets surrounding the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to witness the IPL 2025 victory celebrations of RCB. A stampede broke out near the entry gates during the scheduled felicitation ceremony and it resulted in 11 deaths and over 50 injuries. Following investigations, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was deemed "unsuitable and unsafe for mass gatherings" and several major tournaments were moved.