M Chinnaswamy Stadium Receives Green Signal From Karnataka Government To Host RCB Matches In IPL 2026 - Report

Karnataka government has provided clearance to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to host matches in IPL 2026 after the venue was declared 'unfit' to host competitive games following stampede situation in 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
M Chinnaswamy Stadium is RCBs home venue
Chinnaswamy Stadium will Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka - DK Shivakumar clears that Chinnaswamy Stadium will continue to host future IPL matches. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • RCB cleared to host IPL 2026 matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

  • Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made the announcement

  • RCB are yet to confirm if they will play their matches at Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to play their Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in their home stadium M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2026 according to reports. The development takes place after the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was declared unsafe earlier due to a stampede situation that led to several casualties during RCB's IPL 2025 title celebrations.

A report from Cricbuzz has suggested that the Karnataka government has granted permission to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to host matches in the upcoming IPL 2026. The ground has since not hosted a competitive game since the incident that took place in June 2025. The ICC Women's World Cup 2026 matches, which were initially scheduled to be hosted by the stadium, were also moved out.

"In the interest of the sport and its fans, the Cabinet today has taken an important decision to permit the conduct of IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, while keeping public safety paramount," Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on X on Thursday (February 12).

"The recommendations of the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Report will be implemented, with strict adherence to norms on ticketing, crowd regulation, and stadium access. With responsibility and accountability, we move forward."

It was uncertain for a long time, whether M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be able to host IPL 2026 matches. RCB were already searching for an alternative venue to play their home games. Reports also suggested that RCB wanted to use the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as an alternative venue and also contacted Mumbai Indians for it.

Related Content
Related Content

Due to questions on the security of the fans, RCB proposed the installation of AI-enabled surveillance cameras to ensure smoother crowd management in the future. They suggested installing 300–350 AI-enabled cameras and offered to bear the full cost of around Rs 4.5 crore. Now with the government giving them the permission to host matches, the ball is in RCB's court now, whether they will go ahead and play their home games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Declared 'Unsafe' Due To Casualties Caused By Stampede

On June 4, 2025, approximately 250,000 fans converged on the streets surrounding the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to witness the IPL 2025 victory celebrations of RCB. A stampede broke out near the entry gates during the scheduled felicitation ceremony and it resulted in 11 deaths and over 50 injuries. Following investigations, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was deemed "unsuitable and unsafe for mass gatherings" and several major tournaments were moved.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Zimbabwe Vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuhnemann Bowls Economic Over | ZIM 87/1 (11)

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

  3. 'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

  2. The Higher, The Lower: India's Entrenched Caste Hierarchy Feels Challenged By UGC Guidelines

  3. Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

  4. Day In Pics: February 12, 2026

  5. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  2. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  3. Poll-Day Violence Reported as Bangladesh Records 32.88% Midday Turnout

  4. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

  5. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  2. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  3. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  4. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action

  5. F1 2026 Pre-Season Testing: Lando Norris Tops Day One In Bahrain As Max Verstappen Close Behind

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuhnemann Bowls Economic Over | ZIM 87/1 (11)

  7. PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman On BNP's Decisive Victory In Bangladesh Elections

  8. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run