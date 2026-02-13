M Chinnaswamy Stadium Receives Green Signal From Karnataka Government To Host RCB Matches In IPL 2026 - Report

Due to questions on the security of the fans, RCB proposed the installation of AI-enabled surveillance cameras to ensure smoother crowd management in the future. They suggested installing 300–350 AI-enabled cameras and offered to bear the full cost of around Rs 4.5 crore. Now with the government giving them the permission to host matches, the ball is in RCB's court now, whether they will go ahead and play their home games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.