India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Jacob Bethell Becomes Youngest Englishman To Achieve This Rare Feat

Bethell's defiant 105 off 48 balls against helped him became the youngest Englishman to score centuries across all three formats

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Jacob Bethell Becomes Youngest Englishman To Achieve This Rare Feat
England's Jacob Bethell plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026.
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jacob Bethell's century went in vain as English suffer 7-run defeat against India

  • The 22-year-old becomes youngest to score centuries across all formats

  • India to face New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8

England's 19-year-old batter Jacob Bethell nearly stunned the opposing supporters and the co-hosts as he produced a stellar knock with the bat in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Jacob Bethell proved to be the most important and dangerous player for the Three Lions, but the youngster's effort eventually went in vain. In what was an overall disappointing night for the English batting line-up, Bethell proved to be the sole fighter.

He came to bat at the crease when England were 2 down for 38 runs in the 5th over before smashing an outstanding century to nearly pull-off the ICC T20 World Cup's highest total ever.

The nervousness in England's pursuit of the 250+ total was evident right from the start. Opening batter Phil Salt and skipper Harry Brook were removed cheaply for 5 and 7 runs respectively, while Jos Buttler contributed mere 25 runs from the top.

Once Salt, Buttler and Brook departed by the 6th over, it was all about Jacob Bethell's tremendous power hitting. He stitched two crucial partnerships of 31 and 77 runs with Tom Banton and Will Jacks respectively.

The first turning point was the dismissal of Will Jacks for 35 off 20, courtesy of a brilliant effort from Axar Patel near the boundary ropes. It not only broke the dangerous looking partnership but also opened a window for India to recapitalize.

England's onslaught continued with Bethell and Sam Curran's half-centurion stand but the flow of runs were shut down by none other than Jasprit Bumrah with his 18th over that leaked only 6 runs.

Curran (18 off 14) then became Hardik Pandya's 2nd scalp of the night whereas Jacob Bethell got run out in the first ball of the 20th over.

Jacob Bethell - Youngest Englishman To Score Centuries Across All Formats

At 22, Jacob Bethell announced his arrival with a knock that was appreciated even by the Indian fans at the Wankhede Stadium. His defiant 105 off 48 balls against helped him became the youngest Englishman to score centuries across all three formats.

This milestone follows his breakthrough ODI hundred in 2025 against South Africa and a brave Ashes ton in Sydney earlier two months ago. He surely has the making of becoming an England great and continue the legacy.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India To Face New Zealand In Ahmedabad

India and New Zealand will clash in the 2026 T20 World Cup Final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The defending champions and co-hosts will be aiming to secure their 3rd title in what will be their record 4th finale appearance.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

