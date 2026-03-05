First Batch Of Zimbabwe Players Leave India After ICC Works Out Alternate Air Route

Zimbabwe’s original travel route was via Dubai on an Emirates flight, but it had to be altered. It will reportedly now travel to Harare via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Sikandar Raza
Zimbabwe was scheduled to leave on March 2 but was stuck in Delhi owing to the closure of airspace in the Gulf region. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • ZIM were scheduled to leave on March 2 but were stuck in Delhi owing to the closure of airspace

  • However ICC reworked their travel arrangements to avoid the region immersed in conflict

  • West Indies team is still stranded in India due to same reason

Stranded here due to the closure of Gulf airspace, a batch of Zimbabwe's cricketers left for home following the end of their T20 World Cup campaign after the ICC reworked their travel arrangements to avoid the region immersed in conflict right now.

Zimbabwe, who had a memorable T20 World Cup, beating Australia and Sri Lanka to make it to the Super Eights, couldn't progress beyond that and were eliminated last week.

They were scheduled to leave on March 2 but were stuck in Delhi owing to the closure of airspace in the Gulf region following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The first batch of players finally left for home on Wednesday in alternate flights.

"Zimbabwe Cricket confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men's team participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions," the board said in a statement on 'X'.

"Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches. The first group of players departed India today, Wednesday, while the final group is scheduled to leave on Friday afternoon," it added.

Related Content
England's captain Harry Brook celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd SF: Harry Brook Admits He Doesn't Believe Three Lions Need A 'Perfect Game'
From left, India's Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd SF: Morne Morkel Reflects On Men In Blue's Road To Last Four
Groundsmen cover the field as it begins to rain before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
T20 World Cup 2026: Is There Reserve Day For Semi-Finals? What Happens In Case Of Washout?
India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. BCCI selection committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar, the team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel and players Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav are also seen. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
IND Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India Train Under Lights Ahead Of Namibia Clash In Delhi
Related Content

Zimbabwe's original travel route was via Dubai on an Emirates flight but it had to be altered. It has been learnt that Zimbabwe are now travelling to Harare via Adis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The West Indies cricket team was also stranded in India due to same reason, but there has been no update on its travel plans yet.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Stage Set For A Daunting Battle With Berth In Final At Stake

  2. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  3. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  4. India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Varun Chakravarthy Toils Hard To Regain His Magic Ahead Of The Big Clash

  5. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open Round Of 16: Indian Shuttler Leading In First Game

  4. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  3. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  4. War-Time Puts Himachal's Popular Foreign Tourist Hubs In Hard Days

  5. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  4. US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka, 80 Sailors Dead

  5. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Heavy Strikes On Iran Continue, Israel Advances In Lebanon

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law