India Vs England Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 2nd Semi-Final At Wankhede Stadium

Summary of this article
IND lock horns against ENG in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup
India hold 17-12 edge over England in the T20I matchups
Suryakumar Yadav-led side have been touted as tournament favourites
The latest India vs England cricket match starts in a few hours at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Both are two-time ICC T20 World Cup champions, and tonight's clash marks a third successive semi-final meeting. And this fixture has all the makings of becoming a blockbuster.
India vs England 2nd Semi-Final Match Facts
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra
Date: March 5, Thursday
Time: 7:00PM (IST)
On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney & Allahuddien Paleker
3rd Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
4th Umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton
India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Do You Know?
Of all the IND vs ENG encounters in the T20 World Cups, it's the Men In Blue who hold the edge over England, 3-2 in T20 World Cups.