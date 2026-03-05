India Vs England Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 2nd Semi-Final At Wankhede Stadium

Get a lowdown about the match facts ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • IND lock horns against ENG in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup

  • India hold 17-12 edge over England in the T20I matchups

  • Suryakumar Yadav-led side have been touted as tournament favourites

The latest India vs England cricket match starts in a few hours at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Both are two-time ICC T20 World Cup champions, and tonight's clash marks a third successive semi-final meeting. And this fixture has all the makings of becoming a blockbuster.

Here's all you need to know about the IND vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final:

India vs England 2nd Semi-Final Match Facts

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Date: March 5, Thursday

Time: 7:00PM (IST)

Captains: Suryakumar Yadav (India) and Harry Brook (England)

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney & Allahuddien Paleker 

3rd Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

4th Umpire: Paul Reiffel

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Do You Know?

Of all the IND vs ENG encounters in the T20 World Cups, it's the Men In Blue who hold the edge over England, 3-2 in T20 World Cups.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

