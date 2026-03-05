Sri Lankan Cricket Board Looks At A Major Overhaul After The T20 World Cup Debacle

Sri Lanka were knocked out of the T20 World Cup co-hosted by them after losing all their Super Eights matches

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Sri Lanka Cricket To Undergo Surgery
Sri Lankan Cricket Board could face major revamp after Sports Minister hinted at forming an interim committee to look after their cricket post T20 World Cup debacle. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka's sports ministers considering forming an interim to look after Sri Lankan cricket after T20 World Cup exit

  • It could lead to SLC's current chairman Shammi Silva's ouster from the board

  • Sri Lanka were knocked out of the T20 World Cup from the Super Eights stage

The Sri Lankan cricket board could bear the brunt of a dismal show by their team in the T20 World Cup at home. Their Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage on Thursday indicated that the government is considering forming an interim committee to "rebuild" the game in the country.

Sri Lanka crashed out of the tournament after losing all their home Super Eights matches against England, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

"Discussions are underway with the ICC (International Cricket Council) to hand over the administration of SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) to an interim committee to rebuild the sport," Gamage told reporters.

Shammi Silva is the current chairman of the SLC, whose contract is till May 2027.

Apart from the three losses in the Super Eights stage, Sri Lanka also lost a dead rubber match against Zimbabwe in the preliminary round. Their poor performance in a home World Cup led to public protest last week outside the SLC headquarters, demanding the resignation of the Silva administration.

The Minister said that Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is also involved in the ongoing talks with the ICC.

Related Content
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, right, is consoled by teammate Dunith Wellalage after losing the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. - Eranga Jayawardena
What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot
Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final And Final Venues Confirmed As Pakistan Eliminated Despite 5-Run Win Vs Sri Lanka
If Pakistan beat Sri Lanka and qualifies for the semi-finals, their knockout matches will be held in Sri Lanka - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
PAK Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Great Sri Lankan Dilemma Ahead Of Final Clash Against Pakistan
Related Content

"We can't risk having a ban again from the ICC so must do everything in concurrence with the ICC," Gamage said referring to the past sanctions that the country has copped.

Sri Lanka got their membership suspended by the ICC in 2024, when the then Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe intervened in their cricket matters and sacked Silva from his position, citing corruption allegations.

The ICC doubled down by shifting the 2024 Under-19 Men's World Cup from Sri Lanka to South Africa due to government interference in the functioning of the sport.

Sri Lanka's sports law of 1973 gives the Sports Minister the power to discipline sports bodies. Gamage says that the government is keen to elevate the falling standards of Sri Lankan cricket back to the pre-2014 levels, when they were a top international cricketing side.

They are the 2014 T20 World Cup champions and were also the runners-up of the previous two editions of the tournament.

Gamage also appealed to the public to refrain from castigating the players for poor performance.

Sri Lankan players copped with scathing criticism during the World Cup, which prompted the captain, Dasun Shanaka, to highlight it in public and urged the government to curb the "negativity".

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Men In Blue Set For Stern ENG Test At Wankhede

  2. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  3. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  4. India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Varun Chakravarthy Toils Hard To Regain His Magic Ahead Of The Big Clash

  5. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  3. War-Time Puts Himachal's Popular Foreign Tourist Hubs In Hard Days

  4. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  5. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka, 80 Sailors Dead

  4. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  5. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: PM Modi Calls For Swift End To West Asia, Ukraine Conflicts

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law