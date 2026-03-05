Daren Sammy Goes From ‘I Just Wanna Go Home’ To ‘Got An Update’ After WI’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit Leaves Team Stranded

Summary of this article
Daren Sammy tweeted “I just wanna go home” as West Indies remained stranded in India
Sammy later shared relief after posting “Got an update… that’s all wi wanted”
West Indies eliminated by India after losing the final Super 8 match
West Indies’ T20 World Cup campaign may have ended, but the team’s ordeal in India has unexpectedly continued. What should have been a routine departure turned into days of uncertainty, leaving players and staff waiting for clarity on when they could finally travel back home.
At the center of the situation was head coach Daren Sammy, whose emotional social media posts quickly caught the attention of cricket fans across the world. His messages shows the frustration building inside the West Indies camp as they remained stranded in India after their tournament exit.
Daren Sammy’s tweets capture frustration as West Indies remain stranded in India
Sammy first voiced his feelings with a blunt message on X, writing: “I just wanna go home.” The short statement summed up the mood in the West Indies dressing room as travel plans were delayed following their elimination from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
The delay reportedly occurred due to international airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East, which disrupted several international flights and forced the team to remain in India longer than expected.
Sammy then followed up with another frustrated post, seeking some form of clarity from authorities. “At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It’s been 5 days,” he wrote, highlighting how the prolonged uncertainty was affecting the team.
However, a few hours later, the former West Indies captain shared a more optimistic message. “Got an update. that’s all wi wanted,” Sammy posted, suggesting that the team had finally received information about their travel situation. While details of the update were not immediately disclosed, the message hinted that relief could soon be on the way for the stranded squad.
West Indies’ campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026
On the field, West Indies showed flashes of their trademark power during the tournament but ultimately fell short of progressing further. The Caribbean side performed strongly in earlier matches but faced tough competition in the Super 8 stage.
Their campaign came to an end after a high-scoring clash against India in Kolkata. West Indies posted a competitive total of 195/5, but India chased down the target with five wickets in hand thanks to Sanju Samson’s brilliant 97*, sealing a semifinal berth and eliminating the Caribbean side.
Despite the disappointment, the team showed promise with several aggressive batting displays and moments of brilliance throughout the tournament. Yet, the narrow defeat in the crucial Super 8 encounter meant their journey in the 2026 T20 World Cup ended earlier than many fans had hoped.