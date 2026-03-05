Arjun Tendulkar Weds Saaniya Chandhok: Cricketers, B-Town Stars Attend Gala Ceremony In Mumbai

Arjun, a professional cricketer who plays for Goa, and Saaniya tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by many celebrities and top industrialists and politicians. Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali, son Arjun, Saaniya, daughter Sara were present to welcome the guests attended by the likes of BCCI Chief Of Selector Ajit Agarkar, Reliance honco Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan amongst others. Despite SRT inviting PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi for the event, none of the bigwigs were seen at the event.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok marriage photos-Sachin Tendulkar
From right, Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, with wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar during his son's Arjun Tendulkar and industrialist Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok wedding ceremony, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok marriage photos-2
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, with wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and others during his son's Arjun Tendulkar and industrialist Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok wedding ceremony, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok marriage photos-3
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, right, with wife Anjali Tendulkar, left, daughter Sara Tendulkar, second right, during his son's Arjun Tendulkar, second left, and industrialist Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok wedding ceremony, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok marriage photos-Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the wedding ceremony of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar and industrialist Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai. | Photo: @mieknathshinde/X via PTI
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok marriage photos-Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Aaditya Thackeray during the wedding ceremony of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar and industrialist Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai. | Photo: @AUThackeray/X via PTI
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok marriage photos-Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, left, with his wife Nita Ambani, second left, and family members during the wedding ceremony of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar and industrialist Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok marriage photos-Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, left, with wife Gauri Khan, centre, and daughter Suhana Khan during the wedding ceremony of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar and industrialist Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok marriage photos-Aamir Khan
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan during the wedding ceremony of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar and industrialist Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok marriage photos-
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan during the wedding ceremony of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar and industrialist Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok marriage photos-Eknath Shinde
