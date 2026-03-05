Arjun Tendulkar Weds Saaniya Chandhok: Cricketers, B-Town Stars Attend Gala Ceremony In Mumbai
Arjun, a professional cricketer who plays for Goa, and Saaniya tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by many celebrities and top industrialists and politicians. Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali, son Arjun, Saaniya, daughter Sara were present to welcome the guests attended by the likes of BCCI Chief Of Selector Ajit Agarkar, Reliance honco Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan amongst others. Despite SRT inviting PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi for the event, none of the bigwigs were seen at the event.
