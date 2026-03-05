All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

An inspired Lakshya Sen came up with a resilient performance to trump Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus in three games and advance to the men's singles quarter-finals of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham on Thursday (March 5).
World No. 12 Sen, a runner-up at the 2022 edition, overcame a setback in the second game and the sheer physicality of the encounter to prevail 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 against Ng Ka Long, a former top-10 player.
Sen will next take the court on Friday (March 6) for his last-eight match. He will meet the winner of the round of 16 encounter between China's sixth seed Li Shi Feng and Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.
More to follow...