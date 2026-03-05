India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: See Best Photos From Wankhede Stadium
India eye a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 summit clash as they take on England in the second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 5). India are fresh from a victory against West Indies in a do-or-die Super Eights encounter. After losing against South Africa, they had to win all the remaining games to make it to the last four and they were able to achieve the goal. England, meanwhile, were defeated in the group stage by West Indies, but since then have not lost a single game. While India bank on the likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube to fire, England's bet will be on Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Will Jacks. Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer's pace returns could also decide the game. The winner of the match will face New Zealand in the final on March 8.
