India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: See Best Photos From Wankhede Stadium

India eye a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 summit clash as they take on England in the second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 5). India are fresh from a victory against West Indies in a do-or-die Super Eights encounter. After losing against South Africa, they had to win all the remaining games to make it to the last four and they were able to achieve the goal. England, meanwhile, were defeated in the group stage by West Indies, but since then have not lost a single game. While India bank on the likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube to fire, England's bet will be on Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Will Jacks. Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer's pace returns could also decide the game. The winner of the match will face New Zealand in the final on March 8.

ICC Men's T20 WC Semi-Final: IND vs ENG
England's captain Harry Brook, right, and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav shake hands at the toss ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: India vs England Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: ENG vs IND
England's Will Jacks, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Abhishek Sharma, left, during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: IND vs ENG Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: IND vs ENG Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: England vs India Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC T20 WC 2026 Semi Final: England vs India
Fans cheer in the stands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: IND vs ENG
England's Sam Curran, left, reacts as India's Sanju Samson, center, and batting partner Ishan Kishan run between the wickets to score during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
T20 World Cup Semi Final: India vs England Adil Rashid
England's Adil Rashid celebrates the dismissal of India's Ishan Kishan during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
England India T20 WCup Cricket
Fans cheer in the stands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: India vs England Shivam Dube
India's Shivam Dube plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: India vs England
Indian supporters react during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC T20 WC 2026: ENG vs IND Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: India vs England Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav is stumped out by England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
