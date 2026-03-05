Newcastle Utd 2-1 Man United, Premier League: Magpies Beat Red Devils In Fiery Affair

Newcastle fans had to endure 10 minutes of stoppage time before erupting with joy at St. James’ Park. Osula scored a brilliant breakaway goal, starting the move deep inside his own half and galloping down the right before curling a fine shot past goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Ramsey was sent off after collecting a second yellow card for diving in the area. Newcastle took the lead moments later when Anthony Gordon was fouled by Bruno Fernandes and converted the resulting spot kick. But nine minutes into first-half stoppage time, Fernandes set up Casemiro’s equalizing header from a free kick. Carrick, who grew up a few miles from Newcastle, watched glum-faced as Newcastle goalie Aaron Ramsdale made two excellent saves before Osula’s stunning winner.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United
Newcastle United's William Osula, left, and Sean Neave celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
EPL: Manchester United vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon scores from the penalty spot during an English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
EPL 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Manchester United
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, center, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
EPL 2025-26: Manchester United vs Newcastle United
Manchester United's Leny Yoro, left, and Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
English Premier League: Newcastle United vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, left, and Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes in action during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
English Premier League: Manchester United vs Newcastle United
Manchester United's Leny Yoro, left, and Newcastle United's Joelinton in action during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Manchester United
