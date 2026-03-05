Newcastle Utd 2-1 Man United, Premier League: Magpies Beat Red Devils In Fiery Affair
Newcastle fans had to endure 10 minutes of stoppage time before erupting with joy at St. James’ Park. Osula scored a brilliant breakaway goal, starting the move deep inside his own half and galloping down the right before curling a fine shot past goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Ramsey was sent off after collecting a second yellow card for diving in the area. Newcastle took the lead moments later when Anthony Gordon was fouled by Bruno Fernandes and converted the resulting spot kick. But nine minutes into first-half stoppage time, Fernandes set up Casemiro’s equalizing header from a free kick. Carrick, who grew up a few miles from Newcastle, watched glum-faced as Newcastle goalie Aaron Ramsdale made two excellent saves before Osula’s stunning winner.
