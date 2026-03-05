Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Streaming, Round Of 16 All England Open 2026: Check out the live streaming details and timing information of the Sen vs Ng Ka Long match

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published At:
Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen in All England 2026 Opening Round action. Badminton Photo
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sen takes on Angus Ng Ka Long in the Round of 16 match at the All England Open 2026 badminton

  • Earlier, Sen defeated world no. 1 Shi Yu Qi in a gripping three-game contest

  • Only two Indians have managed to win the tournament

India’s Lakshya Sen will look to continue from his fine display as he takes on Angus Ng Ka Long in the Round of 16 match at the All England Open 2026 badminton on Thursday, March 5 in Birmingham.

Sen will enter the match against Angus Ng Ka Long on the back of a morale-boosting victory over world no. 1 Shi Yu Qi in his Round of 32 clash at the All England Open 2026 badminton tournament.

The Indian shuttler showed his mental strength and physical prowess, by defeating the Chinese ace in a gripping three-game contest on Tuesday.

Lakshya prevailed 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in the contest that was as physical as it was tactical, marking his first victory over the world No. 1 in a BWF world tour event.

Lakshya had previously defeated the Chinese in the Asian Games team championships in 2023.

Speaking of The All England Open, only two Indians - Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) - have ever managed to land the title.

Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long, All England Open 2026: Streaming Details

When to watch Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long, Round of 16 clash at the All England Open 2026?

The Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long clash at the All England Open 2026 will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 3:30pm IST.

Where to watch All England Open 2026 badminton live in India?

One can catch the live streaming of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 matches on the BWF TV YouTube Channel in India. Live telecast details of the All England Open badminton tournament are not confirmed yet.

Q

What's the current BWF ranking for Lakshya Sen in the world?

A

Lakshya Sen is currently ranked no. 12 in the latest BWF world rankings.

Q

Which two Indians have won the All England Open title till date?

A

Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001).

