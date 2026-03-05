War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

Summary of this article
The escalating conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran has evolved from shadow warfare to open military aggression. Missile exchanges, threats to strategic assets, and increased maritime confrontations have shaken the already weak global order. For India, which is geographically distant but economically intertwined with West Asia, the effects are immediate and significant. Warfare is no longer a regional occurrence in an age of global interconnectedness; rather, it is an economic tremor that travels across oceans. The Israel-US and Iran conflict is a textbook example of how geopolitical instability in West Asia may spread to the Indian economy via energy markets, trade corridors, financial movements, and inflationary pressures.
Is India’s energy security under strain?
The Strait of Hormuz, a tiny maritime chokepoint through which nearly a 5th of the world's oil supply passes, is key to the crisis. Any disruption or perceived danger to this channel immediately causes volatility in global crude prices. India imports more than 80% of its crude oil needs, with a sizable portion coming from the Gulf region. Even the fear of supply disruption pushes Brent crude upward, inflating India’s import bill. Any sustained rise in oil prices expands the current account deficit, weakens the currency, and complicates budgetary management. Petrol, diesel, LPG, aviation fuel, and fertilisers all cost more when oil prices rise. Logistics networks constrict, transportation costs increase, and the price of agricultural inputs rises. What starts out as a geopolitical conflict soon turns into cost-push inflation for Indian people.
In such a scenario, India’s dependence on external energy supplies exposes structural vulnerabilities. While strategic petroleum reserves and supplier diversification offer partial buffers, the unfolding crisis raises a critical policy question: Can India shield its economy from external energy shocks, or must it accelerate its transition toward greater energy self-reliance?
Will the conflict complicate India’s inflation and monetary policy outlook?
For policymakers, inflation is still a crucial macroeconomic factor. Food inflation is impacted by rising fuel prices due to storage and transportation expenses. According to Ministry of Statistics, in January 2026, India’s overall consumer price inflation stood at 2.75 percent year-on-year, with food and beverages inflation at about 2.11 percent and the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) itself rising by around 2.13 percent over the previous year. This is one of the first measurements under the updated CPI series, where food still accounts for a significant share of household expenditure. This has important political and economic ramifications for a nation where food makes up a large portion of the consumer price index.
Given that food and fuel carry significant weight in India’s inflation basket, even moderate energy price spikes can push consumer inflation upward. This creates a policy dilemma for the Reserve Bank of India. Should it tighten interest rates to curb inflationary pressures, risking slower economic growth? Or should it maintain accommodative policies to support growth, potentially allowing inflation to rise?
The RBI must perform a careful balancing act. Monetary tightening may be required if imported energy shocks cause inflation to spike. Higher interest rates, however, might slow growth and have an impact on employment, investment, and credit expansion. Increased interest rates have the potential to limit consumption, discourage investment, and reduce borrowing, all of which could have an impact on employment and industrial output. However, if inflation is not controlled, purchasing power may decline and economic stability may be compromised. Thus, a conflict thousands of kilometres away constrains domestic monetary flexibility. India’s macroeconomic management becomes hostage to geopolitical uncertainty.
Vulnerable trade networks and supply chains
The violence affects trade in more than just oil. India exports a lot of things to West Asia, including basmati rice, textiles, technical items, and pharmaceuticals. Freight prices go up when maritime insurance premiums go up and cargo is sent to a different location. Exporters who work on small margins lose their competitive edge when costs go up like this. Delays in shipping can also harm commodities that go bad quickly and packages that need to be delivered quickly. Small and medium-sized businesses are already dealing with global problems, but they are under a lot of stress.
Another concern is supply chain reliability. If cargo vessels are rerouted or delayed due to security threats, will Indian businesses especially small and medium enterprises- face disruptions in raw material supplies and export commitments? How prepared are Indian ports and logistics systems to absorb sudden shifts in maritime traffic? The disputes between countries could change the way commerce is done. Sanctions, restrictions, or changes in diplomatic relations could change old supply chains, forcing India to find new markets and ways to move goods.
How will fmarkets respond to escalating uncertainty?
Financial markets are often the first responders to geopolitical shocks. When tensions in West Asia rise, the Bombay Stock Exchange and other Indian indices also tend to experience volatility. During periods of global instability, foreign institutional investors typically lower their exposure to emerging economies in favour of safer assets.
Capital outflows pushed the rupee down. A weaker currency raises the cost of imports, contributing to inflationary pressures. Bond markets also react, with anticipation of tighter monetary conditions. Investor sentiment is a volatile yet powerful economic force that becomes cautious. Uncertainty may cause infrastructure expansion, industry investment, and start-up funding cycles to stagnate. Investor sentiment is a fragile but powerful economic force which becomes cautious. Infrastructure expansion, manufacturing investment, and start-up funding cycles may slow if uncertainty persists.
The Indian Diaspora in the Gulf is largely underestimated. Another aspect of the fluctuation of economic market is human resources. Millions of Indian workers contribute significantly to around 40% of remittance inflows, which are an important part of India's foreign exchange stability. Escalating hostilities or regional spill-overs could jeopardise employment and remittance flows, increasing economic vulnerability.
A turning point for India’s energy diversification?
While the immediate impact appears negative, crises frequently hasten strategic shifts. The Israel-Iran conflict emphasises the importance of diversifying India's energy mix. Expanding renewable capacity, boosting strategic petroleum reserves, and deepening collaborations beyond the Gulf region are no longer options; they are a fundamental must. India has already expanded its crude purchases from other suppliers in recent years like Russia (largest supplier, $51.3 bn). However, logistics and price competitiveness continue to bind the country to West Asian stability. The current crisis emphasises the importance of resilient supply chains and multilateral diplomacy.
Interdependence in an Age of Conflict
The Israel-Iran conflict is more than just a regional military escalation; it is a reminder of the fragility inherent in global economic interconnectedness. For India, the conflict serves as both a challenge and a strategic wake-up call. Economic resilience today necessitates diplomatic flexibility, diverse supply chains, and forward-thinking energy policy. In a linked world, faraway wars are never entirely isolated. Their echoes can be heard in petrol stations, stock exchanges, wholesale marketplaces, and household budgets throughout India. As policymakers navigate this turbulence, the central question remains: can India transform this external shock into an opportunity for structural strengthening? The answer will define not just the present response, but the resilience of the Indian economy in an increasingly volatile global order.
Dr. Maria Afzal is an Assistant Regional Director in Indira Gandhi National Open University, Punjab
Views expressed are personal