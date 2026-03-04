Mehbooba Mufti Burns Effigies of Trump, Netanyahu in Srinagar Over Iran Strikes

PDP chief slams India’s silence, backs Iran amid escalating US-Israel conflict, demands withdrawal of FIRs against Ruhullah Mehdi and Junaid Mattu

Outlook News Desk
Mehbooba Mufti Burns Effigies of Trump, Netanyahu
Mehbooba Mufti Burns Effigies of Trump, Netanyahu in Srinagar Over Iran Strikes
Summary

  • Mehbooba Mufti leads protest in Srinagar, burns effigies of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu

  • Accuses India and J&K leadership of remaining silent on Iran strikes and Khamenei’s killing

  • Demands release of detainees and withdrawal of FIRs against Ruhullah Mehdi, Junaid Mattu

In a dramatic show of protest, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday set fire to effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Srinagar, condemning the ongoing US-Israeli military action against Iran and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gathered in the city carrying posters of Khamenei and raising slogans against the United States and Israel. Mufti also burned a poster of Jeffrey Epstein, referring to his past associations with prominent global figures.

Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars? - | Representative Image
Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

BY Sartaj Chaudhary

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has been vocal since hostilities began. In a post on X, she wrote: “Just because GOI & NC government in Jammu & Kashmir have chosen to remain silent on the blatant aggression by US and Israel against Iran and the martyrdom of its Supreme Leader doesn’t mean that those who speak out are offenders to be booked under the law.”

Protesters hold slogans during a rally in solidarity with Iran after they were blocked by police as they marched towards the U.S. embassy in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. - AP
As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

BY Seema Guha

Her protest came as the conflict in West Asia entered its fifth day, with reports of fresh explosions in Tehran and missile exchanges across the region. Casualties have mounted on both sides amid claims by Washington and Tel Aviv of strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites.

People stage a protest over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint air strikes by the US and Israel, amid severe restrictions on the movement of people in parts of Kashmir, Srinagar. - | Photo: PTI
Restrictions Continue Across Kashmir After Protests Over Khamenei’s Killing
People stage a protest against the alleged killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, amid severe restrictions on the movement of people in parts of Kashmir, Srinagar. - | Photo: PTI
Protests Against Khamenei's killing: In Force In Kashmir
People protest against the alleged killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a reported US-Israel strike, in Srinagar - | Photo: Yasir Iqbal/Outlook
Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader
People hold a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a protest following his alleged killing in a US-Israel strike, in Kulgam. - | Photo: PTI
Protests Acrosss Kashmir Over Death of Ayatollah  Khamenei, US–Israel Strikes On Iran
Mufti also demanded the release of individuals detained in the Valley during protests over Khamenei’s killing and called for withdrawal of an FIR against Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former mayor Junaid Azim Mattu. She urged residents to maintain peace even as she reiterated solidarity with Iran.

Israel and the US launched a joint operation to mitigate the risk of Iran building nuclear weapons. - null
US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

BY Outlook News Desk

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said India’s silence was “incomprehensible,” recalling Tehran’s past support for New Delhi. “When sanctions were imposed on India, Iran was the only country that gave us oil. They did not even take the money first, and then took it later,” she said, adding that neither the central leadership nor the Jammu and Kashmir government had condemned the killing or expressed condolences.

She described Khamenei’s death as a “deeply tragic & shameful point in history” and criticised what she termed tacit backing of the strikes by some Gulf nations. “History will stand testament to who fought for justice & who helped the oppressors,” she posted, offering prayers for the Iranian people.

