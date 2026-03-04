Mehbooba Mufti Burns Effigies of Trump, Netanyahu in Srinagar Over Iran Strikes

Summary of this article
Mehbooba Mufti leads protest in Srinagar, burns effigies of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu
Accuses India and J&K leadership of remaining silent on Iran strikes and Khamenei’s killing
Demands release of detainees and withdrawal of FIRs against Ruhullah Mehdi, Junaid Mattu
In a dramatic show of protest, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday set fire to effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Srinagar, condemning the ongoing US-Israeli military action against Iran and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gathered in the city carrying posters of Khamenei and raising slogans against the United States and Israel. Mufti also burned a poster of Jeffrey Epstein, referring to his past associations with prominent global figures.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has been vocal since hostilities began. In a post on X, she wrote: “Just because GOI & NC government in Jammu & Kashmir have chosen to remain silent on the blatant aggression by US and Israel against Iran and the martyrdom of its Supreme Leader doesn’t mean that those who speak out are offenders to be booked under the law.”
Mufti also demanded the release of individuals detained in the Valley during protests over Khamenei’s killing and called for withdrawal of an FIR against Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former mayor Junaid Azim Mattu. She urged residents to maintain peace even as she reiterated solidarity with Iran.
Speaking to reporters, Mufti said India’s silence was “incomprehensible,” recalling Tehran’s past support for New Delhi. “When sanctions were imposed on India, Iran was the only country that gave us oil. They did not even take the money first, and then took it later,” she said, adding that neither the central leadership nor the Jammu and Kashmir government had condemned the killing or expressed condolences.
She described Khamenei’s death as a “deeply tragic & shameful point in history” and criticised what she termed tacit backing of the strikes by some Gulf nations. “History will stand testament to who fought for justice & who helped the oppressors,” she posted, offering prayers for the Iranian people.