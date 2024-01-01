Mehbooba Mufti Sayed is the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party who served as the 9th Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. She was the first female Chief Minister of Jammu. She was the president of the PDP and was a member of the Indian parliament, representing Anantnag in the 16th Lok Sabha before she was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

In the 1996 elections for the State Assembly, Mehbooba became one of the most popular members from Bijbehara on an Indian National Congress ticket. She later served as the leader of the opposition in the assembly, taking on the government of Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

She resigned her assembly seat and went on to contest the parliamentary elections in 1999 from Srinagar, where she lost to Omar Abdullah. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Anantnag seat in 2004 in 2004.

After her father’s death in January 2016, she took forward the same alliance, as her father, with the BJP. On 4 April 2016, she took the oath and became the first woman Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

On 19 June 2018, she resigned as chief minister of Kashmir. The People’s Democratic Party had allied with BJP but there was a rift in 2018 and the alliance ended in 2018. It was then Mufti Mehbooba resigned as chief minister.