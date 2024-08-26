Elections

Iltija Mufti To Waheed Parra: Full List Of PDP Candidates For J&K Assembly Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the list of some of its candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. From Iltija Mufti to Waheed Parra, check names with constituencies here.

Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and daughter Iltija Mufti | Photo: PTI
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the list of some of its candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, scheduled to take place in three phases starting September 18.

The party, led by Mehbooba Mufti, has promised to pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's "original status" and advocate for confidence-building measures between India and Pakistan in its election manifesto, titled 'People's Aspirations'.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti welcomes Gujjar leader Qamar Ali, left, and his supporters from Rajouri - PTI Photo
PDP Leaders Find Solace In Jaun Elia’s Poetry After Being Denied Tickets

BY Naseer Ganai

The manifesto also pledges to establish full connectivity across the Line of Control (LoC) for trade and social exchange, and to revoke several controversial laws, including the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

In the last Assembly polls in 2014, PDP had won 28 seats and formed the government with BJP, which had won 25 seats, and swept Jammu.

Here is the list of PDP candidates announced so far:

Kashmir Region:

  1. Anantnag - Mehboob Beg

  2. Anantnag East - Abdul Rehman Veeri

  3. Bijbehara - Iltija Mufti

  4. Chadoora - Mohd Yaseen Bhat

  5. Char-e-Shareef - Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura

  6. Devsar - Sartaj Ahmad Madani

  7. Dooru - Mohd Ashraf Malik

  8. Habakadal - Arif Laigroo

  9. Hazratbal - Asiea Naqash

  10. Kangan - Syed Jamaat Ali Shaheen

  11. Kishtwar - Firdous Ahmad Tak

  12. Kulgam - Mohd Amin Dar

  13. Lalchowk - Zuhaib Yousf Mir

  14. Pampore - Zahoor Ahmad Mir

  15. Pulwama - Waheed-ur Rehman Parra

  16. Rajpora - Syed Bashir Ahmed

  17. Shaltang - Ab Qayoom Bhat

  18. Shopain - Yawar Bandey

  19. Tangmarg - Shabir Ahmad Mir

  20. Tral - Rafiq Ahmad Naik

  21. Watchi - Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Wani

Jammu Region:

  1. Bahu - Verinder Singh Sonu

  2. Poonch Hawali - Shamim Ganai

  3. R.S Pora - Narendra Shamra

  4. Samba - Rajender Manhas

(The list will be updated as more candidates are announced)

