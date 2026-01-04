Bournemouth 2-3 Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Rice Double Helps Gunners Open Up Six-Point Lead
Declan Rice proved why he's a leading candidate to be the Premier League's player of the season by inspiring Arsenal to a come-from behind victory at Bournemouth that opened up a six-point lead on Saturday (January 3, 2026). The England midfielder scored two second-half goals — with almost identical low, side-footed finishes — in a 3-2 win on the south coast. Rice was a doubt for the match because of a knee injury that forced him out of the 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday. He was fit enough to return and was the difference between the teams.
