Arjun Tendulkar Weds Saaniya Chandhok: Check Out Star Couple's Mehendi And Sangeet Ceremony Snaps

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has invited many dignataries including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his son Arjun’s wedding. Arjun Tendulkar, a professional cricketer who plays for Goa, is set to marry Saaniya Chandok this week. Tendulkar and his wife Anjali have also invited the likes of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and LoP Rahul Gandhi. The event saw many top cricketers, past and present, attend the ceremony held in Mumbai.

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, center, during their mehendi and sangeet ceremony, in Mumbai. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, left, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, third left, daughter Sara Tendulkar, second left, and others are also seen. | Photo: PTI
Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Wedding photos-2
Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok during their mehendi and sangeet ceremony, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok during their mehendi and sangeet ceremony, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
