New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Reasons You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-final

NZ take on SA in the 1st semi-final of the T20 WC at Kolkata's Eden Gardens
Proteas are undefeated in the tournament
Kiwis lost to SA in their earlier match-up in the Super 8 stage
South Africa go up against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday (Mar 4) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The winner of the match will advance to the final.
The Proteas enter the knockout match as favourites, having yet to lose a game at the marquee tournament. They have defeated the Kiwis earlier in the tournament in Ahmedabad. Aiden Markram's men will be looking for consecutive final appearances at the T20 World Cup.
As for the BlackCaps, they have not been at their best so far. Mitchell Santner's men lost a close encounter to England in the Super 8s but secured a big win over Sri Lanka.
As the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match between South Africa and New Zealand approaches, here's a look at five reasons why one should watch NZ vs SA semi-final.
1) Proteas Out To Shed Chokers Tag
South Africa have made 10 appearances at the T20 World Cup and have finished runners-up in the 2024 edition. The Proteas have landed just one white-ball trophy till date, the 1998 ICC Knockout Trophy in Bangladesh. Aiden Markram's side will have a huge task up their sleeve when they face New Zealand in the second semi-final on Wednesday.
2) Eden Gardens Support
Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa. Watch out for a large attendance at the iconic stadium with fans keen to watch a great spectacle between two great teams.
3) Contest Between Two Destructive Batting Line-ups
If South Africa possess the likes of Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickleton and David Miller then New Zealand have the likes of Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman and Finn Allen in their batting arsenal. Despite rest of India celebrating Holi 2026, watchout for some fireworks in Kolkata's Eden Gardens today.
4) Eden Gardens Track
All eyes will be on the Eden Gardens track on Wednesday, March 4. The venue has hosted 19 T20Is so far with 9 teams winning batting first whereas 10 have won batting second. Dry surface welcomes both the teams so expect an even contest between two teams.
5) Finn Allen vs Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi is one of South Africa's premier fast bowler but New Zealand opener Finn Allen does enjoy batting against the lanky pacer. Allen has scored at a staggering strike rate of 277.77 in T20 matches against Ngidi and will looking to repeat the same in the 1st semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday.
SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Squads
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway