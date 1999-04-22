  1. HOME
Name: Finn Allen

Born: April 22 1999 in Auckland, New Zealand

Finn Allen, is a right-handed opening batsman who also keeps wicket. He represents New Zealand in international cricket and plays domestic cricket for the Wellington Firebirds.

Finn Allen, the cricketer from New Zealand, has played for several teams across different levels of the game. In domestic cricket, he has represented the Auckland Aces and the Wellington Firebirds. He has also showcased his talent internationally as part of the New Zealand Under-19 team. In franchise cricket, Allen has been a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Additionally, he has played for the Birmingham Phoenix and the Southern Brave in The Hundred, England's 100-ball cricket tournament.

Allen's career began with impressive performances in age-group cricket. He represented New Zealand at the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he scored 338 runs at an average of 67.60, including a century against Nepal. His performances earned him a contract with the Wellington Firebirds for the 2017-18 season. On 17th February he made his debut in List-A cricket for Auckland in the 2017-18 Central Districts in the 2017-18 Ford Trophy.

His maiden first class match for Auckland came on 9th March 2018 in the 2017-18 Plunket Shield.

He also captained New Zealand in the 2018 Under-19 Cricket world Cup. He scored 115 against West Indies and also scored – fastest fifty of just 18 balls in the second match of the tournament. He emerged as the top run scorer for the black caps and fourth highest among all teams with 338 runs and a average of 67 and strike rate of 120.

In the 2018-19 Super Smash, Allen scored 323 runs at an average of 32.30 and a strike rate of 181.46, helping the Wellington Firebirds reach the final. He followed this up with another impressive season in 2019-20, scoring 512 runs at an average of 56.88 and a strike rate of 193.93, including a century against the Central Stags.

Allen made his international debut for New Zealand on November 27, 2020, in a T20I match against the West Indies. He has played 16 T20Is for New Zealand, scoring 443 runs at a strike rate of 169.34, with a highest score of 71. In ODIs, Allen has played 8 matches, scoring 201 runs at an average of 25.12 and a strike rate of 105.23 .

In the 2020-21 Super Smash, Allen scored 512 runs at an average of 56.88 and a strike rate of 193.93, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer. His performances helped the Wellington Firebirds win the title, and he was named the Player of the Tournament.

Allen's success in domestic cricket led to his inclusion in the New Zealand squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh in March 2021. He made his debut in the second match of the series, scoring 71 runs off 29 balls, including seven sixes. His innings helped New Zealand chase down a target of 142 with 10 balls to spare.

Allen was also part of the New Zealand squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he played in all five of New Zealand's matches. He scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 173.33, including a half-century against Namibia.

In the 2022 Indian Premier League auction, Allen was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 80 lakhs. He played three matches for the team, scoring 19 runs at a strike rate of 126.66.

