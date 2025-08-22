Catch the highlights of the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI taking place on Friday, August 22 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.
South Africa sealed an emphatic 84-run win over Australia in Mackay to clinch the ODI series 2-0 with one game still to play. Batting first, the Proteas were jolted early by Xavier Bartlett but recovered through key partnerships, including Tony de Zorzi (38) and Matthew Breetzke (88), followed by Tristan Stubbs (74), helping South Africa post 277 all out. Adam Zampa was the pick for Australia with 3/63.
In reply, Australia struggled from the outset as Travis Head (6) and Marnus Labuschagne (1) fell cheaply. Despite a 67-run partnership between Cameron Green and Josh Inglis, the visitors collapsed to 193 all out, with Lungi Ngidi’s 5/42 doing the damage. The win marks South Africa’s fifth consecutive ODI series triumph over Australia, continuing their dominance in the format.