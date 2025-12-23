Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

The video shows him slashing his way through men standing up against him. Vijay's character says, “Kalingapatnam lo intikokka l***akoduku nenu rowdy ni ani chepuku tirugutunnadu. Kaani inti peru ne rowdy ga marchukunnodu okkade unnadu (Every son of a b***h in Kalingapatnam goes around calling himself a rowdy. But there’s only one who changed his surname to it).” He later reveals the film’s title and his character’s name as Rowdy Janardhana.