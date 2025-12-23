Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

The teaser for Vijay Deverakonda's Rowdy Janardhana was unveiled yesterday. The video shows a gruesome bloodbath and extreme violence, with action-packed scenes. It will hit the screens in December next year.

Rowdy Janardhana
Vijay Deverakonda in Rowdy Janardhana Photo: X/Vijay Deverakonda
  • The makers of Rowdy Janardhana released a video announcing the title of Vijay Deverakonda's film.

  • The teaser video shows Deverakonda in a ferocious and savage avatar.

  • Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the actor will play a rowdy from Kalingapatnam. 

Vijay Deverakonda's new film is titled Rowdy Janardhana. The first glimpse of the actioner was unveiled yesterday. The 2-minute teaser shows a gruesome bloodbath and extreme violence, with action-packed scenes. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film will hit the screens in December next year. Vijay looks totally unrecognisable in the first look of Rowdy Janardhana.

Rowdy Janardhana first look and title glimpse

In the first glimpse of Rowdy Janardhana, we see Vijay soaked in blood and looking unrecognisable in thick hair and a moustache. He can be seen shirtless, wearing only a lungi with a machete in his hand, serving a gruesome bloodbath in a ferocious avatar.

The video shows him slashing his way through men standing up against him. Vijay's character says, “Kalingapatnam lo intikokka l***akoduku nenu rowdy ni ani chepuku tirugutunnadu. Kaani inti peru ne rowdy ga marchukunnodu okkade unnadu (Every son of a b***h in Kalingapatnam goes around calling himself a rowdy. But there’s only one who changed his surname to it).” He later reveals the film’s title and his character’s name as Rowdy Janardhana. 

With brutal action, bloodshed, and gory visuals, Rowdy Janardhana is a treat for action movie lovers. However, it might spark social media debate over its similarities to films like Animal, Baaghi 4 and other such action thrillers.

Watch the teaser video of Rowdy Janardhana here.

Sharing the first glimpse on social media, Deverakonda captioned the post, "The Biography of a Wounded man. in 1 year. RowdyJanardhana December 2026."

Alongside Vijay Deverakonda, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The release date of Rowdy Janardhana is yet to be announced.

