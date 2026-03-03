Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Announce Scholarships For Students In 44 Government Schools In Telangana

After doing annadanam in temples and distributing sweets across the country, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have now announced yet another major initiative. The newlyweds have pledged scholarships for 9th- and 10th-grade students across 44 government schools in the Achampet division of Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. It has been done through Deverakonda Charitable Trust to support the education of students facing financial struggles.