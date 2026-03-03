Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Announce Scholarships For Students In 44 Government Schools In Telangana

Vijay Deverakonda announced a scholarship initiative for students in Thummanpet, Telangana.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
  • Vijay Deverakonda has announced a scholarship initiative for students in Thummanpet, Telangana.

  • The newlyweds visited Vijay’s hometown, where the announcement was made.

  • The scholarship initiative is for students in Classes 9 and 10 across 44 government schools in the Achampet division of Nagarkurnool district.

After doing annadanam in temples and distributing sweets across the country, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have now announced yet another major initiative. The newlyweds have pledged scholarships for 9th- and 10th-grade students across 44 government schools in the Achampet division of Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. It has been done through Deverakonda Charitable Trust to support the education of students facing financial struggles.

Rashmika-Vijay announce scholarships for students

On Monday (March 2), the couple performed grihapravesham (house-warming ceremony) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new house in Vijay's ancestral village of Thummanpeta, Telangana.

Vijay was joined by his family on stage when he made the announcement, with applause and appreciation from the villagers.

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Do Annadanam In Temples, Distribute Sweets Across The Country

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Momentos in Udaipur with their family members and close friends in attendance. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a Telugu ceremony in the morning, honouring Vijay's roots, followed by a Kodava wedding to honour Rashmika's heritage.

The sangeet ceremony was held on Tuesday evening, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25. They have shared the sangeet pics and videos from the night.

After the wedding, the couple visited the Tirupati Tirumala temple to seek blessings. They also attended actor Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony.

Before that, they announced 'Annadanam' in multiple temples across the country. Their team also distributed sweets to mark the Pan-India wedding celebration. They organised feasts at 16 iconic temples across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and others on March 1, 2026.

The couple will host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, with only special guests from the film industry and political leaders invited.

The event is strictly invite-only due to security measures.

Published At:
