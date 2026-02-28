Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali First Look Video Out

The makers have unveiled the Ranabaali first look featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, sharing a romantic wedding video from the film and extending heartfelt wishes to the couple.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali
The Clip Highlights The Lead Characters’ Wedding Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • Ranabaali first look video featuring Rashmika and Vijay unveiled.

  • Wedding-themed glimpse blends reel romance with real marriage.

  • Historical drama set in 19th-century colonial India.

The first look of Ranabaali, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, has finally been unveiled, and it arrives with a personal touch. Shortly after the couple tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26 in the presence of close friends and family, the makers surprised fans with a special video from their upcoming historical drama.

The film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, marks their third collaboration after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Titled Ranabaali, the project reunites the pair on screen for the first time since their marriage, making the first glimpse even more significant for fans.

Ranabaali first look video wins hearts

The makers released a music-led video built around the Hindi track O Mere Saajan, composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali. The visuals focus on a wedding sequence from the film, capturing the characters’ grand entry into their marital home in traditional attire. Tender moments from their early married life follow, hinting at an emotionally layered love story.

Rasmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding pics - Instagram/Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Share First Pics From Udaipur Wedding

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Ranabaali first look video

Rashmika also reacted to the surprise video shortly after it went live. Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, she expressed her gratitude to the team and said the gesture felt incredibly special. She added that blending a reel wedding with a real-life milestone made the moment even more emotional for her.

Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika's Reaction Photo: Rashmika's Instagram
A period drama set in colonial India

Set in 19th-century India between 1854 and 1878 during British rule, Ranabaali draws inspiration from real events. The first glimpse suggests the story explores a turbulent chapter marked by violence, economic exploitation and resistance.

Vijay essays the role of a fierce freedom fighter named Ranabaali, while Rashmika plays Jayamma, a character expected to bring emotional depth to the narrative. Arnold Vosloo appears as the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector. The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, with presentation by T-Series.

Anand Deverakonda with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna - Instagram/Anand Deverakonda
Virosh Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Deverakonda Welcomes 'Vadina' Rashmika Mandanna Into Their Family

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ranabaali is slated for a theatrical release on September 11.

Published At:
