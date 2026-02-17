Seyon Teaser Out: Sivakarthikeyan Transforms Into Lord Virumandi In Kamal Haasan-Backed Film

Seyon teaser out

The teaser shows celebrations of the Maasi Kalari Festival at the Karumathur Virumandi Temple. There is a clash at the festival, and an inspector (played by Aruldoss) arrives to investigate. On being questioned, individuals share their encounters with a strange man, and a group of youngsters reveal that they were attacked after flashing laser lights at dancers performing at the festival. A festival committee member also claims that he was attacked by the same individual. A prisoner then describes the man as someone who "channels God."