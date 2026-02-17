Seyon Teaser Out: Sivakarthikeyan Transforms Into Lord Virumandi In Kamal Haasan-Backed Film

Seyon's poster and teaser were unveiled on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday on February 17. The upcoming film is written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Kamal Haasan.

Sivakarthikeyans Seyon first glimpse
Sivakarthikeyan in Seyon Photo: X/Kamal Haasan
  • The first glimpse of Seyon, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, was unveiled today on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday.

  • Backed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, the intense teaser shows Sivakarthikeyan in a divine avatar.

  • The upcoming film is set for a worldwide theatrical release in October this year.

On Sivakarthikeyan's birthday on Tuesday (February 17), the first glimpse of Seyon was unveiled. The upcoming film is written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. The first-look poster features Sivakarthikeyan as Lord Virumandi.

The teaser video of Seyon was unveiled by Raaj Kamal Films International, generating anticipation around the film. Sivakarthikeyan-starrer is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in October this year.

Seyon teaser out

The teaser shows celebrations of the Maasi Kalari Festival at the Karumathur Virumandi Temple. There is a clash at the festival, and an inspector (played by Aruldoss) arrives to investigate. On being questioned, individuals share their encounters with a strange man, and a group of youngsters reveal that they were attacked after flashing laser lights at dancers performing at the festival. A festival committee member also claims that he was attacked by the same individual. A prisoner then describes the man as someone who "channels God."

We then see Sivakarthikeyan’s character arriving at the station where a woman pours water at his feet, and the inspector greets him with folded hands and says, “This is Lord Virumandi.”

Sivakarthikeyan’s character then takes down a man who questions his intentions, followed by a woman screaming, "The OG is back."

A man in the teaser, while talking about the background of Sivakarthikeyan’s character, says, “He was just serving in the Army and going to protests. They dragged him into this.”

Kamal Haasan also shared the poster and teaser of the film on X handle.

Seyon is Sivakarthikeyan's second collaboration with Kamal Haasan after Amaran. The film also features Bala Saravanan. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music, while Vivek Vijayakumar has handled the cinematography.

