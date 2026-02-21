KH x RK Promo Out: Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth Reunite After 47 Years

KH x RK promo brings Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth together after 47 years, teasing a retro-styled reunion under Nelson Dilipkumar’s direction and sending Tamil cinema fans into a frenzy.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan
Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Reunite For KH x RK Photo: YouTube
Summary
  • The KH x RK promo brings Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth back together on screen after decades.

  • Their reunion after 47 years has sparked strong excitement among Tamil cinema fans.

  • The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and carries a distinct retro flair.

KH x RK promo is finally here, and it signals one of the biggest reunions in Tamil cinema. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are sharing screen space again after 47 years, this time for a film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The two legends last appeared together in Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum, and their reunion has been long awaited by fans across generations. The newly released promo offers a playful yet stylish glimpse of what is to come.

Retro energy defines KH x RK teaser

The 3-minute 46-second promo shows both actors discussing their outfits before stepping into coordinated retro looks. There is a sense of nostalgia running through the visuals, balanced with the confidence that both stars carry effortlessly.

The background track Aaja Raja adds to the vintage mood, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The promo does not reveal much about the storyline, but it clearly positions the film as a grand celebration of two towering icons coming together once more.

Earlier, the makers teased the promo with a poster featuring only the actors’ hands and a striking line about men who rule rather than follow rules. The build-up only amplified anticipation ahead of the reveal.

KH x RK production details

The project, tentatively titled KH x RK, is backed by Red Giant Movies and marks another collaboration between Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth after Jailer. While the official title and full cast details remain under wraps, the scale suggests a major cinematic event.

As of now, the makers have not announced a confirmed release date.

Published At:
