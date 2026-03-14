Perfect Crown: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Everything You Need To Know About IU And Byeon Woo-seok’s Romantic K-Drama

Summary of this article
MBC's romantic K-drama Perfect Crown, starring K-pop singer and actress IU and Byeon Woo Seok in the lead roles, is set to release in April 2026.
Disney+ announced it during the Disney Originals event in Hong Kong.
Here’s everything you need to know about Perfect Crown, including the release date, plot and cast.
South Korean stars IU and Byeon Woo-seok have come together to star in Perfect Crown. It is set to release this year and the anticipation around the romantic K-drama has increased among fans. Perfect Crown stills were unveiled during a Disney Originals event in Hong Kong last year. The show is set for an April 2026 release. Here’s everything you need to know about Perfect Crown, including the release date, plot and cast.
Perfect Crown Plot
IU will play Sung Hee Joo, and Byeon Woo Seok will portray Grand Prince Yi Wan.
The logline for Perfect Crown reads: “Perfect Crown is set in a reimagined modern-day Korea that operates under a constitutional monarchy. A touching romantic comedy, the series follows the people’s favorite royal, Grand Prince Wan, as he becomes embroiled in a power struggle with other members of the royal family. With pressure on the prince to marry, he strikes up a marriage of convenience with Heeju, the heir to a Korean conglomerate, but while the pair will work together to advance their own ends, things don’t go quite as smoothly as planned.”
Perfect Crown cast
Alongside IU and Byeon Woo-seok, Noh Sang-hyun as Min Jeong-woo, Gong Seung-yeon as Yoon Yi-rang, and Yoo Su-bin, Lee Yeon and Chae Seo-an, among others, round out the cast.
For the unversed, Perfect Crown was earlier titled Wife of a 21st Century Grand Prince. Alchemy of Souls, and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim fame Park Joon-hwa has directed it.
Watch the teaser for Perfect Crown
When and where to watch Perfect Crown
The South Korean television series will air on MBC in Korea and Disney+ internationally every Friday and Saturday. It is slated to release on April 10, 2026, and will run for 12 episodes.